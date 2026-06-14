Singaporean Woman's Marriage Plans in Limbo After Fiancé's Parents Sell Intended Home

A Singaporean woman is grappling with uncertainty about her future marriage after her fiancé's parents decided to sell the property they had planned to be their home. The couple had been planning to move to his home country after marriage, but now they're facing housing uncertainties. The woman, who had been counting on the house for security, is now questioning her feelings and future plans. The couple's inability to apply for affordable housing in Singapore due to his non-permanent resident status has added to their predicament. Netizens have offered advice ranging from pausing the relationship to being honest with her fiancé and reflecting on their compatibility. Meanwhile, a Singaporean tech worker is dreading work after being unexpectedly promoted to a managerial role he never wanted.

A Singaporean woman has expressed uncertainty about her future marriage plans after her fiancé's parents decided to sell the property they had intended to be their home.

The couple, who had been planning to move to his home country after marriage, is now facing housing uncertainties. The woman, who had been counting on the house for security, is now questioning her feelings and future plans. Despite her love for her fiancé, she is worried about their future together. The couple's inability to apply for affordable housing in Singapore due to his non-permanent resident status has added to their predicament.

While some netizens advised her to pause the relationship and focus on herself, others suggested being honest with her fiancé and reflecting on their compatibility. In separate news, a Singaporean tech worker has been dreading work after being unexpectedly promoted to a managerial role he never wanted





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Housing Career Singaporean Woman Marriage Plans Fiancé's Parents Sell Property Housing Uncertainties Affordable Housing Non-Permanent Resident Tech Worker Unexpected Promotion Managerial Role

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