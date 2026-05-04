Singaporean Woman Shares Daily Struggle with Workplace Stress, Sparks Online Conversation

A Singaporean woman's Reddit post detailing her daily experience with overwhelming work stress and lack of support has resonated with many, sparking a wider conversation about workplace pressures and mental health in Singapore. The post highlights the challenges faced by employees in a competitive job market and the need for better support systems.

Many individuals present a facade of control at work, masking stress from demanding deadlines, difficult colleagues, and excessive workloads. However, the pressure often becomes overwhelming in private.

A recent Reddit post by a Singaporean woman highlighted this reality, revealing she has been crying daily due to work-related stress but feels trapped by the current job market. With five years of experience, including two at her current company, she explicitly stated her contentment with her role and lack of ambition for promotion. Despite this, she consistently receives additional responsibilities without adequate support or training, leading to compressed timelines, mounting pressure, and the need for frequent overtime.

She expressed frustration with the learning process under such conditions, questioning whether it’s unreasonable to desire stability for a period. While fortunate not to have immediate financial obligations like a Housing Board (BTO) payment, she worries about future employment prospects and potential industry changes. She also noted that her colleagues share similar struggles, describing a team-wide state of burnout and uncertainty, and questioning the possibility of prioritizing mental health in the current economic climate.

The post resonated deeply with many online users, who shared similar experiences and offered support. Several commenters described experiencing frequent crying at work, both before, during, and after breaks, while simultaneously searching for alternative employment in a challenging job market. Others encouraged her to prioritize her well-being, suggesting quitting if possible, or setting boundaries and refusing overtime to protect her health. Some emphasized the detrimental impact of prolonged stress on career planning and overall clarity.

The conversation extended to other related issues, such as a dispute over a cancelled BTO application and a jobseeker willing to accept a lower salary solely to gain resume experience. A separate case involved an employee frustrated with being assigned tasks outside their job description. The broader context reveals a growing concern about workplace stress and mental health in Singapore.

The woman’s story, and the responses it elicited, underscore the pressures faced by many employees, particularly in a competitive job market. The willingness to accept lower salaries simply to gain experience, and the frustration with scope creep, point to a systemic issue of employee exploitation and a lack of work-life balance. The shared experiences highlight a need for employers to provide adequate support, realistic workloads, and a culture that prioritizes employee well-being.

The situation also raises questions about the adequacy of social safety nets and the challenges faced by individuals seeking to navigate a demanding economic landscape while safeguarding their mental health. The collective sentiment expressed online suggests a widespread desire for change and a more sustainable approach to work





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Singapore Workplace Stress Mental Health Job Market Burnout Overtime Employee Wellbeing

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