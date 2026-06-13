Singaporean Woman Thwarts Sophisticated Banking Scam After Receiving Fake Call About Unauthorized Credit Card

A local content creator shares her experience of nearly falling victim to a phone scam where fraudsters impersonated Maybank and used her personal details to fabricate a story about an unauthorized credit card application and a pending transaction. Her quick thinking and refusal to follow their instructions prevented significant financial loss, prompting her to warn others about the escalating tactics of scammers.

A Singaporean content creator shared her near-miss with a sophisticated phone scam that almost cost her over S$4,000. The caller claimed to be from Maybank , possessed her name, the last four digits of her NRIC , and her phone number.

They stated she had applied for a credit card through SingSaver and had a pending transaction exceeding S$4,000 that required verification. She immediately recognized she had not applied for any card and tried to cancel the supposed card. She was transferred to a 'manager' who provided a name and a 'representative number' for verification, which raised her suspicion.

The manager then suggested she file a report with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), promising that if it cleared she would not be liable, and offered to transfer her call again. She refused the transfer, insisting she was never liable, and instead requested a case number and the manager's email address, vowing to contact MHA herself. She independently called Maybank and confirmed no such card existed in her name.

She issued a public warning, urging people to be cautious and tagging the Singapore Police Force, while highlighting the 24/7 scam shield hotline 1799. Her actions prevented financial loss. ScamShield notes that such unsolicited calls often involve impersonation of officials, with scammers using obtained personal data to appear credible. Victims may be instructed to show identity documents or bank cards during video calls, leading to unauthorized transactions.

The key lesson is not to trust callers solely because they possess personal information





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Scam Warning Phone Fraud Maybank Singsaver Singapore Police MHA NRIC Credit Card Scam Scamshield 1799 Hotline

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