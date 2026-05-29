Singaporean worker considers quitting job due to exhausting shifts and unreachable KPIs

A Singaporean worker is considering leaving his job due to exhausting shifts and unreachable key performance indicators (KPIs). Many Singaporean Redditors reassured him that leaving during probation is not something he should feel guilty about.

A Singapore an worker is considering leaving his job after less than a month due to exhausting shifts and unreachable key performance indicators (KPIs). The worker shared his experience on the r/ask Singapore forum, stating that his role involves rotating shifts that constantly change from week to week.

Some days follow regular office hours, while others stretch late into the night, ending around 11 pm or even midnight. He also complained about the workload and the expectations placed on employees, saying that his KPIs are virtually unreachable with the resources provided.

Furthermore, he expressed frustration over the company's training arrangements, which include overnight camps. The worker is currently exploring other opportunities and has started interviewing elsewhere. Many Singaporean Redditors reassured him that leaving during probation is not something he should feel guilty about, as probation periods are designed for both employers and employees to assess whether a role is the right fit.

In other news, a new domestic helper has raised concerns after finding out that the family she was hired to work for included more people than what was originally stated in her contract. The helper shared her experience on the 'SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER' Facebook group, stating that she was only supposed to care for Sir, Ma'am, and two kids, but when she arrived at her employer's house, two aunties were also living there.

A Singaporean student also shared that his father is upset he chose to study at the National University of Singapore (NUS) instead of Oxford or Cambridge, saying that his father didn't acknowledge his effort





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Singapore Worker Job Exhausting Shifts Unreachable Kpis Probation National University Of Singapore Oxford Cambridge

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