Singaporean Worker Contemplates Resignation After Two-Year Job Hunt Due to Suspected ADHD and Overwhelming Workload

A Singaporean man who spent two years and over one thousand applications to secure a job is now considering quitting due to severe struggle with a high-meeting schedule that may be linked to undiagnosed ADHD, sparking an online debate on career gaps versus mental health.

A Singaporean professional has entered a state of profound professional and personal crisis after spending nearly two years navigating an arduous job search process, only to find himself on the verge of abandoning the very position he worked so tirelessly to secure.

Forum Post Details Job Search Struggle

The individual, who recently shared his harrowing experience on the r/singaporejobs online forum, detailed a situation that highlights the increasing pressure faced by job seekers in a competitive market and the complex interplay between workplace demands and individual neurodiversity. After submitting more than one thousand job applications, he finally landed a role that he initially believed would provide stability and career advancement.

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However, the reality of the position has proven to be a stark mismatch for his cognitive needs and working style. The role demands intense collaboration with colleagues across multiple international time zones, resulting in a relentlessly packed schedule of video conferences and collaborative sessions. This environment has proven overwhelming for a worker who struggles with focus and processing speed, leading to a significant decline in his productivity and overall mental well-being.

He described moments of staring blankly at his computer monitor, repeatedly reading the same lines of text without comprehending them, which he noted significantly eats into his actual output. The emotional toll has been severe, with the individual admitting that he now dreads the onset of each working day.

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Cognitive Challenges Impact Mental Health

The brief relief experienced at the end of the shift is quickly replaced by building anxiety as the clock approaches nine in the evening, creating a cycle of stress that has caused his performance to tank. He acknowledged making frequent mistakes and spiraling into confusion, unable to concentrate on critical tasks.

Recognizing that this was not merely a case of laziness or poor work ethic, he took the initiative to consult a general practitioner, who referred him to a specialist for further evaluation. He strongly suspects he may have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, a condition that could explain his persistent difficulties with focus, organization, and following complex discussions in real-time. The dilemma he faces is compounded by the fear of the career gap that quitting would create.

He is terrified that leaving his current position, even while still on probation, could make it nearly impossible to secure another job in the current market. While his savings can provide some buffer during unemployment, the long-term professional consequences haunt him. He sought advice from the online community, hoping to find a path that balances his mental health with his career aspirations.

Community Offers Mixed Career Advice

The responses from the community were divided, reflecting broader societal debates about the importance of mental health support versus the practicalities of career continuity. Some users urged him to stay and utilize modern tools to manage his workload, suggesting that he use artificial intelligence to summarize meeting notes and emails, thereby reducing the cognitive load on his shoulders.

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Others advised him to prioritize his health, arguing that a short career gap is manageable in the grand scheme of a multi-decade professional life. These supporters pointed out that many people successfully navigate periods of unemployment and that being able to justify a gap can be achieved with the right approach.

The discussion underscores the growing awareness of neurodiversity in the workplace and the urgent need for employers to accommodate diverse working styles, particularly in roles that require extensive cross-border communication and rapid information processing.