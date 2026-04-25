Singaporean Wrestler Dante Chen Released by WWE

Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan, performing as Dante Chen, has been released from his WWE contract after a five-year run, primarily within the NXT developmental brand. He was the first Singaporean-born WWE superstar.

Singapore an wrestler Sean Tan , known to WWE fans as Dante Chen , has been released from his contract with the company, bringing an end to a five-year journey.

The news, shared by Chen himself via social media, marks a significant moment for the athlete and for representation of Singaporean talent in the world of professional wrestling. Chen expressed gratitude for his time with WWE, reflecting on the 147 matches he participated in and the countless individuals who supported him throughout his career.

He emphasized the pride he feels in being the first Singaporean-born WWE superstar, hoping his journey will inspire others to pursue their dreams, regardless of their origin. His message, concluding with 'Chen. Now. Forever.

Together,' suggests a continued passion for wrestling and a commitment to future endeavors. Chen’s time with WWE was primarily spent within the NXT developmental brand. NXT serves as a training ground and platform for emerging talent, allowing wrestlers to hone their skills and build a following before potentially being promoted to the main roster – the widely televised Raw and SmackDown shows featuring WWE’s biggest stars.

Despite his dedication and performances within NXT, Chen was never elevated to the main roster, a common experience for many developing wrestlers. The competitive landscape of WWE is incredibly demanding, and advancement requires a combination of skill, charisma, and timing. While not reaching the main roster, Chen’s presence in NXT was a notable achievement, opening doors for future Asian representation within the company.

His release is part of a larger trend of roster adjustments within WWE, impacting numerous performers throughout the year. The release of Dante Chen follows a pattern of cuts made by WWE in 2021 and continuing into subsequent years, affecting established names like Erick Rowan and Bo Dallas alongside up-and-coming talents. These decisions are often attributed to budgetary concerns, shifting creative directions, or a reassessment of the company’s talent pool.

The professional wrestling industry, while appearing glamorous, is subject to business realities and constant change. For Chen, this release represents a new chapter, offering the opportunity to explore other wrestling promotions, independent circuits, or potentially pursue ventures outside of the ring. His initial debut as Dante Chen on September 21, 2021, was a landmark moment, and his legacy as a pioneer for Singaporean wrestlers within WWE remains intact.

The wrestling community and fans in Singapore will undoubtedly be watching his future career with interest, hoping to see him continue to thrive and inspire. His story serves as a testament to the dedication and perseverance required to compete at the highest level of professional wrestling, and the challenges faced by athletes striving for recognition on a global stage.

The impact of his five years with WWE extends beyond his own career, potentially paving the way for increased opportunities for Asian wrestlers in the future. He leaves behind a foundation of hard work and a message of hope for aspiring athletes in Singapore and beyond





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