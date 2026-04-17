Singaporean Youth Pleads Guilty to Dangerous 'Superman' Motorcycle Stunt

A 20-year-old Singaporean has pleaded guilty to riding a motorcycle in a dangerous manner after performing a 'Superman' stunt on the East Coast Parkway (ECP). The incident, captured on a GoPro camera, saw the youth lying prone on his bike, mimicking a flying superhero. He now awaits sentencing, with a probation suitability report called for by the court. The court heard that the dangerous maneuver involved riding for at least 16 seconds in a prone position and overtaking other vehicles, significantly compromising his ability to brake and control the motorcycle. This reckless act endangered himself and other road users.

A 20-year-old Singaporean man has entered a guilty plea for riding his motorcycle in a manner deemed dangerous to the public. The offense occurred in August 2025 when the youth, identified as Mohamed Asfa Mohamed Azli, was observed performing a daring stunt along the East Coast Parkway ( ECP ). He stretched his body horizontally across the motorcycle seat, adopting a pose that resembled Superman in mid-flight.

The entire dangerous maneuver was meticulously recorded by Asfa himself using a GoPro camera, which he had attached to the handlebar specifically for this purpose. The footage later became crucial evidence in the case. During his admission to the authorities, Asfa confessed to having executed this perilous stunt on at least two separate occasions while navigating the ECP. The incident came to light when, in the early hours of August 31, 2025, Asfa, while in a carpark near East Coast Park, noticed the presence of Traffic Police (TP) officers in the vicinity. In a moment of panic, he fled the scene, inadvertently leaving behind the motorcycle with the attached GoPro camera. A vigilant TP officer subsequently discovered the unattended camera. Upon reviewing the contents of the camera, the officer uncovered the incriminating video clip that documented Asfa's reckless behavior. He was apprehended later that same morning. Deputy Public Prosecutor Johan Tay presented the case in court, detailing the severity of Asfa's actions. The seized footage unequivocally demonstrated that Asfa had maintained the prone riding position for a minimum of 16 seconds. During this period, he also proceeded to overtake two motorcars, an act that heightened the inherent risks associated with his dangerous stunt. DPP Tay emphasized that this specific method of riding posed a significant threat to other road users. He explained to the court that by assuming the prone position, Asfa's feet were no longer in contact with the motorcycle's rear brake pedal and gear shifter. This rendered him incapable of engaging the rear brake or the engine brake, crucial mechanisms for slowing down or stopping the motorcycle in the event of an emergency. Furthermore, the prosecutor highlighted that the prone posture elevated the center of gravity for both Asfa and the motorcycle, increasing the likelihood of losing balance, especially on a busy roadway like the ECP. In light of the evidence and Asfa's guilty plea, the court has taken a step towards assessing his potential for rehabilitation. On Friday, April 17th, the court formally requested a probation suitability report. This report will provide the court with comprehensive information regarding Asfa's background, character, and the likelihood of him benefiting from a probationary sentence, which typically involves supervision and guidance rather than immediate incarceration. The final sentencing for Mohamed Asfa Mohamed Azli is scheduled to take place in July, when the court will consider all relevant factors, including the probation report, before imposing a penalty. The case serves as a stark reminder of the serious consequences that can arise from engaging in reckless and dangerous behavior on public roads





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Motorcycle Stunt Dangerous Riding ECP Singaporean Youth Guilty Plea

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Motorcyclist admits performing 'Superman stunt' by riding in a prone position along ECPA youth riding his motorcycle along the ECP performed a stunt where he stretched out his body horizontally on the vehicle to resemble Superman in mid-flight.A Traffic Police (TP) officer later found a video of the stunt that Mohamed Asfa Mohamed Azli himself recorded on a GoPro camera.

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