Singaporeans Adjust Spending Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Rising Costs

A recent survey reveals how Singaporeans are adapting their daily lives and spending habits in response to economic pressures stemming from the Middle East conflict and resulting price hikes. From reducing discretionary spending and opting for cheaper alternatives to cross-border shopping and prioritizing free leisure activities, citizens are finding innovative ways to manage their budgets amidst global uncertainties.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the recent air strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, have reverberated globally, impacting oil and gas infrastructure and crucial shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz. In Singapore , this geopolitical tension has translated into tangible economic effects, prompting a noticeable shift in consumer behavior and daily habits. A survey by The Straits Times revealed that a majority of the 30 individuals interviewed have felt the pinch of rising prices and have consequently altered their spending patterns. While professionals and office workers reported being less affected, retirees and younger individuals appear more susceptible to these economic pressures.

Vignesh Kumaravel, a 26-year-old quantitative finance professional, has observed a decline in the performance of his trading models due to extreme market volatility. Beyond his professional life, he notes increased personal costs, citing doubled short-haul airfares that led him and his friends to cancel a trip to Kuala Lumpur. While his daily routines and food choices remain unchanged for now, Vignesh is consciously becoming more frugal with discretionary spending. His situation mirrors a broader trend in Singapore, where citizens are adapting their daily lives to manage the heightened costs stemming from the Middle Eastern conflict.

The disruption to oil and gas supplies, exacerbated by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has become a significant concern, potentially affecting the availability of goods and leading to price increases. For instance, Jean Chua, a 63-year-old homemaker, has witnessed a rise in the cost of everyday items such as fishball noodles at her local coffee shop, which now costs $4.30, an increase from $4 earlier in the year. Even a simple hot coffee has seen its price climb from $1.20 to $1.50. Beyond food, the rising cost of living extends to services like home repairs. Jean recounted being quoted $120 by a plumber for a toilet issue in April, a price she deemed exorbitant, with the plumber citing higher petrol prices as justification.

She ultimately opted for a more cost-effective solution, with her husband purchasing a replacement part for $12 and fixing the issue himself. To mitigate these expenses, Jean and her family, like many other Singaporeans seeking to optimize their budgets, make monthly trips across the Causeway to Johor Bahru. These excursions serve a dual purpose: stocking up on groceries and indulging in discretionary activities such as dining out, enjoying massages and head spas, and catching the occasional movie. This cross-border shopping strategy highlights a common approach to finding value and stretching household incomes amidst rising domestic prices.

The impact of increased fuel costs is also felt by Francis Chin, a 75-year-old retiree, who finds driving his 1.3-litre Honda Jazz increasingly expensive. Consequently, he has adopted a healthier and more economical routine, walking 2 kilometers daily to his neighborhood center. Francis is also a more diligent comparison shopper, utilizing platforms like Lazada and Shopee to find household items such as utensils, often opting for value shops over pricier mall outlets.

Fatmah Khan, a 23-year-old civil servant, and her family are proactively stocking up on olive oil, prompted by their supplier's warning about potential stock shortages due to the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, a finance professional who preferred to remain anonymous, identified as Chong, has significantly reduced his spending on beverages by abstaining from coffee shop purchases entirely and opting for his own instant coffee sachets. He calculates that 20 sachets for $3 represent a far greater value than paying $1.20 per cup. This shift towards more home-prepared meals has also lowered his monthly food expenses from an estimated $500 to $300.

Chong, a self-proclaimed avid meat-eater, has also been purchasing more of his preferred top-cut beef since the conflict began, a decision he feels has paid off as wholesale prices have since increased from $13.90 to $18.90 per kilogram. Furthermore, he has found a way to reduce his utility bills by showering at his gym between work engagements, saving an estimated $20 to $30 monthly.

For small business owner Joey, 43, the economic climate has led him to forgo paid entertainment for his two children. He has actively sought out free alternative activities through parenting portals, including cycling trips to West Coast Park, Marina Barrage, and Gardens by the Bay, as well as visits to national museums. Joey also pointed out that several malls offer free indoor playgrounds, providing a respite from the heat or rain, listing Shaw Plaza, Great World City, and Marina Square as examples.

Interestingly, a significant consensus emerged regarding air-conditioning, with four out of five interviewees emphasizing its non-negotiable status in Singapore's hot and humid climate. Regarding holidays, there was a general sentiment that overseas travel remains crucial for rejuvenation. However, a noticeable trend is the inclination to cut back on long-haul flights in favor of regional destinations, a finding that aligns with a 2024 survey by Singapore Management University, where nearly two-thirds of respondents deemed air conditioning essential.





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