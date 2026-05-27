Singaporeans Aim for $1 Million Financial Independence by Their 40s

A new study by CIMB Singapore and NTU reveals that more than half of Singaporeans now target at least $1 million for financial independence, with many hoping to achieve it by their 40s. However, high living costs and anxiety remain major barriers.

A recent joint study by CIMB Singapore and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has revealed shifting financial ambitions among Singapore ans, with a growing number aiming to achieve financial independence at a younger age and with higher savings targets.

The survey, conducted among more than 1,000 residents aged 18 to 60, found that 56.3 percent of respondents now aspire to accumulate at least S$1 million before considering themselves financially independent, up from 52.3 percent in 2025. Among these, 35.8 percent identified a range of S$1 million to S$2.5 million as ideal for achieving financial freedom.

These results were presented on May 23 during the third edition of InsureXpo 2026, an event that promoted financial fitness through interactive stations and brought together insurers like Singlife, AIA, FWD, and Income, along with policymakers and academics. The study highlighted a significant shift in the expected timeline for financial independence. While retirement in one's 50s was the common benchmark a year ago, respondents now increasingly see their 40s as the target age.

Generation Z respondents were even more ambitious, with some envisioning financial freedom in their 20s or 30s. This optimism, however, coexists with widespread financial anxiety. Despite 78 percent of respondents believing that financial independence is achievable, only 36 percent described themselves as moderately confident in reaching their goals, and 34.6 percent reported frequent or constant anxiety about their financial future.

The generational divide is stark: Gen Z emerged as the most anxious group, with 41.2 percent reporting frequent worries, while Millennials were the most confident (51.8 percent expressing strong confidence). Gen X fell in between, with 38.3 percent experiencing regular anxiety and 30.5 percent reporting strong confidence. Despite high aspirations, fewer than half (46.4 percent) of respondents had started retirement planning.

The biggest obstacle cited was high living costs (70.7 percent), followed by low income (54 percent) and family responsibilities (53.4 percent). Other barriers included market volatility, limited financial education, and lifestyle pressures such as spending temptations. Among those who had not started planning, 42.2 percent said competing priorities delayed them, 34.4 percent were unsure how to begin, and 31.9 percent thought it was too early.

For Gen Z, the primary motivation for financial independence was autonomy over income and spending (25.7 percent), while Millennials focused on wealth accumulation, and Gen X prioritized becoming debt-free. The study also examined the sandwich generation, those caring for both parents and children, who showed significantly higher financial ambitions: 64.4 percent aimed to accumulate at least S$1 million, compared to 51.7 percent of non-sandwich respondents.

This group was also more proactive, with 91 percent having a financial independence plan and 60.9 percent open to professional advice. The report underscored the value of financial advice in reducing anxiety and boosting confidence. Among respondents who sought professional guidance, only 25.4 percent reported frequent financial anxiety, compared to 42.2 percent who did not. Confidence levels were also markedly higher: 65.8 percent of those with a financial planner expressed confidence in achieving their goals, versus 28.2 percent without.

Similarly, respondents with formal financial plans reported lower anxiety (30.8 percent frequent anxiety) and higher confidence (52.3 percent), compared to non-planners (51.9 percent anxiety, 13 percent confidence). Perceptions of insurance are also evolving, with more than half of respondents viewing insurance as an investment tool. These findings suggest that targeted financial education and accessible professional advice could play a crucial role in helping Singaporeans turn their ambitious goals into reality, while also addressing the underlying anxiety that accompanies high aspirations.

The study's results underscore the need for tailored strategies that address generational differences and the unique pressures faced by groups like the sandwich generation, as Singapore navigates a landscape of rising costs and evolving financial priorities





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