Singaporeans Aim for Million-Dollar Savings to Retire Early, Study Finds

A joint study by CIMB Singapore and NTU shows 56.3% of Singaporeans target over S$1 million for financial independence, with many aiming to retire in their 40s. Gen Zs seek retirement in their 30s, but planning gaps and anxiety persist.

A new joint study by CIMB Singapore and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) reveals that more than half of Singapore ans are now targeting savings of over S$1 million to achieve financial independence, with a growing number aiming to retire in their 40s instead of their 50s.

The Attitudes and Beliefs towards Financial Independence Report, based on over 1,000 respondents aged 18 to 60, found that 56.3% of Singapore residents aim to save over S$1 million, up from 52.3% last year. Among them, 35.8% consider between S$1 million and S$2.5 million as the sweet spot for financial freedom. The study also notes a significant shift in retirement age expectations: Singaporeans now target retirement in their 40s, a decade earlier than the previous norm.

This trend is especially pronounced among Generation Z, who aspire to achieve financial independence in their 30s, with some even in their 20s. Interestingly, 78% of respondents believe financial freedom is attainable, yet only 36% feel moderately confident about reaching their goals





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