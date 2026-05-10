'Singaporeans aren’t less ‘hungry’... maybe we’re just tired': Reddit user's controversial comments about local work culture

The article discusses a controversial Reddit post by an anonymous user who claims Singaporeans are less ambitious due to burnout culture. The post received backlash from users expressing dissatisfaction and concerns about the remarks' implications.

‘Singaporeans aren’t less ‘hungry’... maybe we’re just tired’: Reddit user says Singaporeans are growing tired of burnout culture , she claimed that some companies she has worked with ‘are letting go of Singaporeans in favour of hiring people in Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, not because they’re necessarily more skilled, but because they are a lot hungrier.

’ Across social media, many users slammed the remarks as ‘tone deaf,’ ‘insensitive,’ and overly dismissive of the struggles local workers already face. Some felt the comments painted Singaporeans as lazy or entitled, simply because they are no longer willing to tolerate endless overtime, constant stress, and stagnant pay without questioning it. Others argued that refusing to work punishing hours for lower salaries does not make someone ‘less hungry.

’ If anything, they said, it just means workers today know their worth and are less willing to romanticise burnout in the name of loyalty





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