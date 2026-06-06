Singaporeans Debate If Life's Grind Remains Worth It Amid Job Market Pressures and AI Disruption

An online post sparked a conversation among Singaporeans about the increasing competition and pressure in the job market, with many questioning whether life in the city-state is still worth the effort due to layoffs, AI automation, and difficulties for young professionals to find work.

A recent online discussion has highlighted growing concerns among Singapore ans about the escalating competition and pressure in the city-state's job market , prompting many to question whether life in Singapore remains worth the intense effort.

An individual on the forum r/SingaporeRaw expressed that conversations about the job market feeling rough are becoming common, noting widespread layoffs in recent months and the struggle of fresh graduates and young professionals with minimal experience who, despite sending hundreds of applications, barely secure interviews. He emphasized that these job seekers are not being picky but are genuinely trying to find work and start their careers.

The rise of artificial intelligence has further complicated the landscape, making the process of mass applying to jobs easier and leading to posts on platforms like LinkedIn receiving over 100 applicants quickly. This volume can be disheartening for applicants, especially when coupled with corporate rhetoric about lower-value human capital, a phrase used by Standard Chartered's CEO in reference to employees affected by restructuring due to AI adoption, which drew criticism as being unbelievably cruel.

The original poster raised questions about the future: with companies becoming more selective and technology automating work, what does this mean for new workforce entrants? How will this shape long-term life plans? He asked fellow Singaporeans whether they remain optimistic about building a life in Singapore or are considering opportunities overseas for reasons like affordability, work-life balance, or a different pace of life. Commenters shared a range of perspectives.

Some in their forties expressed fear and struggle, while others suggested that eventually people might need to work and live elsewhere. Some noted that Singapore is only great for singles without dependents, and others observed a trend of Singaporeans relying on family wealth instead of climbing the career ladder through hard work.

One commenter offered a pragmatic take, stating that by retirement, one should be able to live off the interest from accumulated wealth; if that goal seems unattainable, then life in Singapore may not be worth the grind. The discussion reflects deep-seated anxieties about economic viability, the impact of technology on employment, and the sustainability of Singapore's high-pressure environment





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Singapore Job Market Competition Pressure AI Employment Career Work-Life Balance Economy Standard Chartered Automation Fresh Graduates Young Professionals

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