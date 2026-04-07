Singaporeans Fined, Sentenced for Littering in Johor Bahru

Two Singaporean men were fined and sentenced to community service in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, after being caught littering cigarette butts. The incident occurred at KSL City Mall and resulted in fines and community service under Malaysian law.

Two Singapore an men, Tan Boon Haw and Edmund Lim Hu Shen, both 38 years old, faced legal consequences in Johor Bahru for littering. The incident, which involved discarding cigarette butts, occurred at the main entrance of KSL City Mall on January 3rd. Following their guilty pleas in Mandarin, the Johor Bahru Sessions Court issued a fine of RM1,000 (approximately S$318.75) to each individual.

In addition to the monetary penalty, the court also sentenced both men to six hours of community service. The prosecution was led by Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation officer Rubiah Maulud. The accused were unrepresented during the court proceedings. The charges were brought under Section 77A(1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007. This Act allows for both fines and community service orders. According to the charge sheets, Edmund Lim Hu Shen, an architectural designer, and Tan Boon Haw, a project manager, were caught around 11 am on the specified date. The court proceedings highlight the legal ramifications of littering in Malaysia for both locals and visitors. Failure to comply with the fines could lead to a one-month jail term. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to local laws and regulations regarding waste disposal, especially for those visiting or residing in Johor Bahru. The use of body-worn camera footage in capturing the offense underlines the efforts to enforce these regulations and maintain cleanliness in public spaces. The incident underscores the collaborative efforts between different agencies to uphold public order and ensure the well-being of the community. The severity of the fine and the imposition of community service emphasize the seriousness with which littering is viewed by the authorities in Johor Bahru. The case may also bring awareness to the repercussions of such actions. The incident provides clarity on the procedures and consequences for offenses, particularly for visitors from Singapore. This emphasizes the need for adherence to local laws. This case serves as a deterrent to future violations of the laws pertaining to littering. The penalties also serve as a reminder of the implications of non-compliance with local regulations. The incident is a notable example of cross-border implications. The charges were brought under the law. The charges and the ruling reflect the stringent enforcement of waste management regulations. The incident captured on camera further reinforces the case. The case details the importance of observing cleanliness. The sentence is aimed at encouraging compliance. The penalties are imposed to maintain public cleanliness. The incident is a case of two Singaporeans. The case highlights the impact of littering. The case reflects adherence to laws





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Littering Malaysia Singapore Fines Community Service

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