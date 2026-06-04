Singaporeans Fuel Growth of Malaysian Furniture Retailer ruma Home

Malaysia-based furniture retailer ruma Home has seen a significant increase in customers from Singapore, drawn to its design approach, competitive pricing, and showroom experience. With six outlets across Malaysia, including one in Johor Bahru, the retailer offers a wide range of furniture and home accessories, delivering to Singapore with free assembly and customer support.

Singaporeans have long crossed the border to Johor Bahru for various needs, including groceries, meals, and services like haircuts and massages. In recent years, furniture shopping has become another popular reason for these cross-border trips.

Malaysia-based retailer ruma Home has seen a significant increase in customers from Singapore, with about 50% of their sales coming from the city-state. The company's CEO, John Hong, attributes this growth to their design approach and competitive pricing. ruma Home's products are typically 40 to 50% cheaper than similar options in Singapore, due to favorable exchange rates and lower operating costs. The retailer offers a wide range of furniture and home accessories, with over 2,000 items in their collection.

Their showrooms, like the one at Paradigm Mall in Skudai, Johor Bahru, provide customers with the opportunity to see and test items in person before making a purchase. ruma Home delivers to Singapore, with free assembly, and offers customer support and warranty coverage for Singapore-based buyers. The company encourages customers to take measurements of their homes and align with their interior designers before visiting the showroom.

In-store staff are trained to assist customers in making informed decisions about product selection. ruma Home's showroom is located within Paradigm Mall, which also offers cafes, restaurants, a cinema, and other retail options, making it a convenient destination for a day trip or short stay





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Furniture Shopping Cross-Border Shopping Singapore To Johor Bahru Ruma Home Competitive Pricing Showroom Experience

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