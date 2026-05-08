Singaporeans grapple with contradictory expectations of 'hungry' work culture and family-building

A podcast host and a recruiter discuss the growing frustration among Singaporeans over the expectation to remain 'hungry' and competitive in the workplace while also starting families to help reverse the nation's record-low birth rate. The host also mentions companies replacing Singaporean workers with foreign hires, while the recruiter argues that the issue is not necessarily skill, but drive and willingness to go the extra mile. The comments section sparks heated discussion online, with some Singaporeans agreeing that the host was describing the realities of the labour market, while others criticised her use of the word 'hungrier' and argued that it ignored deeper structural pressures facing local workers.

SINGAPORE: Singapore ans are voicing growing frustration over what they see as contradictory expectations placed on young adults: to remain relentlessly 'hungry' and competitive in the workplace while also starting families to help reverse the nation's record-low birth rate .

A podcast host described companies as increasingly replacing Singaporean workers with foreign hires whom she described as 'hungrier', while a recruiter argued that the issue was not necessarily skill, but drive and willingness to go the extra mile. Her comments quickly sparked heated discussion online, with some Singaporeans agreeing that she was simply describing the realities of the labour market, while others criticised her use of the word 'hungrier' and argued that it ignored deeper structural pressures facing local workers.

Responding to criticism, the host said the backlash may have 'hit a nerve' and maintained that the trend extended beyond developing nations, citing competition from workers in places such as Hong Kong, China, and New Zealand. However, her comments landed at a time when Singaporeans are also being urged by the Government to have more children to counter the country's rapidly declining birth rate.

Singapore's total fertility rate fell to a historic low of 0.87 in 2025, down from 0.97 the year before, prompting renewed concern over the nation's demographic future. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah recently called for a 'long-term roadmap' towards a broader 'social reset'. In a Facebook post, she said that 'family formation and having more Singaporean babies has become even more important than ever'.

But many Singaporeans online questioned how younger adults are expected to juggle both intense career demands and family-building at the same time. One commenter summed up the tension bluntly: 'On one side we have the LinkedIn crowd saying that young people need to be 'hungry' and work longer hours for less pay.

Then on the other side we have the government urging us to have more babies sooner. But we only have 24 hours in a day, 365 days in a year. So are we supposed to make more tax dollars or more kids?





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