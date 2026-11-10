Singaporeans Invest More After First Job, but Home Purchases Slow Momentum

A Syfe and YouGov survey finds 65% of Singaporeans invested more after their first job, but buying a first home can slow Singaporean investing momentum.

Singaporeans investing habits are shaped by a clear priority on stability, and a new survey shows their investing momentum often rises after they start their first full-time job. The survey was commissioned by digital wealth management platform Syfe and conducted by YouGov, which found that 65% of Singaporeans who cited their first job as their biggest financial milestone invested more later.

The survey covered 1,212 adults in Singapore as part of a wider study of 3,315 respondents across Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, conducted in late September and early October 2026. The Singapore figure compares with 49% in Hong Kong and 42% in Australia, although major life expenses such as buying a first home can slow that momentum.

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Singaporeans Prefer Stability and Fixed Deposits

Singaporeans put stability ahead of growth when it comes to investing, and more than half prefer to put their money in fixed deposits. Among those who put stability first, 54% are likely to put their money in fixed deposits, while 40% prefer equities.

Singaporeans place less weight on growth than investors in Hong Kong or Australia. Even so, about 50% of respondents in Singapore and Hong Kong want to invest more than they do now, while the figure is higher in Australia at 61%.

Major life milestones weigh on these plans. Across the three markets surveyed, 54% reduced their investments after purchasing their first home, while 50% did so after having their first child.

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The main hurdles are shared across all three markets. All respondents cited the fear of losing money as their biggest hurdle to investing, followed by insufficient funds and a lack of investment knowledge.

Preferences for growth also change with age. Singaporeans in the 25 to 34 age group are more likely to prioritise growth over stability, but only 13% of those aged 55 and over put growth first.

Investment Confidence Gaps by Age and Gender

Investment confidence among Singaporeans falls with age, and the gap between men and women is the widest of the three markets surveyed. In Singapore, 40% of those aged 18 to 24 said they were extremely or very confident about making investment decisions, a proportion that fell to just 12% among those aged above 55.

Singapore and Australia show the opposite pattern to Hong Kong, where confidence is highest among those aged above 55. The survey described the decline in confidence among older Singaporeans as one of its more striking findings.

Gender differences are also pronounced. While 35% of men said they were extremely or very confident about investment decisions, only 13% of women felt the same. Women were also twice as likely as men not to invest, at 32% against 15%.

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The survey links these gaps to specific concerns. Women tend to worry about losing money and fear a lack of investing knowledge, the findings show.

Retirement Savings Gaps and Investing Plans Ahead

Most Singaporeans feel behind on retirement, and having a financial plan is linked with stronger investing confidence. The survey found that 76% of respondents in Singapore believed their retirement savings were below what they expected to need.

A third of respondents had never calculated their retirement savings target, while 40% have a retirement plan or simply picked a round number that felt right. Those who picked a round number aim lower, with a median target of $700,000 to $999,999, compared with $1 million to $1.99 million for those who based their target on their expenses.

Average retirement savings across all sources, including CPF, rise with age. Gen Z, or those 14 to 29 years old, have an average of $61,000 in savings, compared with $192,000 among millennials (aged 30-45) and $455,000 among baby boomers (62 to 80 years old) and older.

Retirement goals are also changing. Only 15 per cent of Singaporeans were working towards a traditional full retirement, while the most popular aspiration was semi-retirement at 27 per cent and 13 per cent said they did not plan to retire at all.

Singaporeans with a retirement plan were nearly twice as likely to feel confident about investing as those without one, at 32% versus 17%. The survey suggests that investing is not a one-time decision made at the start of a career, and that individuals need to reassess their priorities as they buy homes, raise families, support parents and prepare for retirement.