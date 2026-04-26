Singaporeans Rediscover 1990s SingTel Shares, Gaining Financial Control After Decades

Hundreds of thousands of Singaporeans aged 50 and above are regaining control of SingTel shares purchased in the 1990s through a government initiative. Initially held under CPF management, these shares are now being transferred to personal accounts, offering seniors a potential financial windfall. The move reflects the success of Singapore’s push for a share-owning society but also highlights the challenges of passive investment and financial literacy.

SINGAPORE: A long-forgotten investment from the 1990s is resurfacing for hundreds of thousands of Singapore ans, after veteran journalist Bertha Henson brought renewed attention to it on social media this week.

Citizens aged 50 and above are being notified by the CPF Board about shares they acquired more than three decades ago under a national push to build a share-owning society. The initiative, introduced during Goh Chok Tong’s premiership, aimed to give ordinary Singaporeans a tangible stake in the country’s economic growth. In 1993, over 600,000 Singaporeans became shareholders in Singapore Telecom (SingTel) when the company launched its public listing.

Using funds from their CPF Ordinary Accounts, they purchased shares at a discounted price of $1.90. A second tranche followed in 1996 at $2.50, also below market rates. For many, the process required little effort beyond consenting to the use of CPF savings. The shares were held in a CPF-managed account, and dividends generated over the years were credited back into CPF rather than paid out in cash.

While the initial outlay averaged about $2,000 per person, long-term returns have been significant. Dividends alone have accumulated to around $5,000 over time, though these gains remained locked within the CPF system. Some investors, particularly those more financially active, had earlier opted to sell their holdings through SingPost or brokers.

However, any proceeds from such sales were similarly channelled back into CPF accounts. At age 55, shareholders previously faced restrictions: they could only transfer shares to their personal Central Depository (CDP) accounts if they had met the Full Retirement Sum. Otherwise, the holdings remained under CPF management. Since April 8, shareholders have been given direct control of their SingTel shares, regardless of whether they meet retirement sum requirements.

They may now sell their holdings through brokers, SingPost, or online platforms, with proceeds credited directly to their personal bank accounts. Those who choose not to act will see their shares automatically transferred to their CDP accounts from Nov 21. For individuals without an existing CDP account, one will be created on their behalf. After the transfer, the shares will no longer be tied to CPF.

Based on current market estimates, a typical shareholder holding about 1,360 shares could realise roughly $6,800 if they sell, assuming a share price of around $5. For many seniors, this represents a substantial and unexpected financial boost. Despite the potential for widespread selling, the overall impact on SingTel is expected to be minimal. The shares held under this scheme account for less than 5 per cent of the company’s total share base.

The Government has indicated that the move reflects the success of its original objective. Share ownership among Singaporeans is now widespread, and participation in the stock market is no longer seen as niche. Even so, the programme’s legacy is mixed. While it succeeded in bringing a large number of citizens into the market, many remained passive investors, holding onto their initial shares without further diversification or engagement.

The re-emergence of these shares has sparked discussions about financial literacy and the role of long-term investments in retirement planning. Many seniors, now in their 60s and 70s, are grappling with decisions about whether to cash out or retain their holdings as part of their retirement portfolio. Financial advisors have noted that while the windfall may seem significant, it should be considered within the broader context of retirement savings and financial planning.

The CPF Board has also emphasized that the transfer of shares to personal accounts does not affect other CPF obligations or benefits. Meanwhile, the broader conversation about financial independence and intergenerational wealth has gained traction, with younger Singaporeans reflecting on their own financial strategies. The SingTel share scheme, once a cornerstone of national economic policy, now serves as a case study in long-term investment strategies and the evolving relationship between citizens and the financial markets





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Singtel CPF Investment Retirement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

From Corporate to Crops: Singaporeans Finding Fulfillment as Farmers in JohorIncreasing numbers of Singaporeans are leaving behind high-paying corporate jobs to pursue a life of farming in Johor, Malaysia, driven by a desire for self-sufficiency, a connection with nature, and a more meaningful existence. This article explores the motivations and challenges faced by these individuals as they navigate the agricultural landscape across the Causeway.

Read more »

Malaysian TikToker Observes Shifting Habits of Countrymen Working in SingaporeA TikToker working in Singapore shares observations about how Malaysians employed there are adopting habits and travel preferences similar to those of Singaporeans, including walking, hawker center visits, and travel to Japan and South Korea.

Read more »

Retro Tech Revival: Gen Z Embraces Old-School Electronics in SingaporeA growing trend among Gen Z in Singapore sees a resurgence in popularity for 2000s and 1990s electronics like flip phones, Walkmans, iPods, and vinyl records, driven by nostalgia and a desire for a simpler tech experience. Amazon Singapore reports increased customer interest in these items.

Read more »

Is Ghosting Now Common in Friendships? Singaporeans Discuss Shifting Social NormsA Reddit discussion reveals growing concerns about 'ghosting' extending from romantic relationships to friendships, with users debating the reasons behind delayed responses and unclear communication in modern social interactions.

Read more »

Walkmans, wired earphones, dumb phones: Gen Zs want to bring back the low-tech 1990sSINGAPORE – “Technology never should have advanced past this.” On TikTok, this caption accompanies many a flickering slideshow of 2000s gadgets: a jumble of flip phones, camcorders, iPods and blocky computers.

Read more »

DBS Announces $10 Million Cashback Program to Support Singaporeans and SMEsDBS Bank will provide $10 million in cashback redemptions from August to December, targeting relief for consumers at hawker centres, heartland shops, and supermarkets, alongside enhanced support for SMEs through the Spark GenAI program.

Read more »