Singaporeans Shocked by Affordable $4 Seafood Hor Fun Amid Rising Hawker Prices

A Singaporean resident's discovery of a $4 Seafood Hor Fun at a hidden Woodlands coffee shop has sparked widespread surprise, highlighting the contrast between affordable hawker meals and rising food prices. The post also touches on the broader challenges of inflation, job insecurity, and AI-driven workforce disruptions in the region.

Singapore ans have been left stunned after a local resident shared a post online revealing that he purchased a large, generously portioned plate of Seafood Hor Fun for just $4 at a modest coffee shop in Woodlands.

The Facebook user, Balaaji Naidu Bg, expressed his disbelief at the affordability of the meal, which he enjoyed at Block 843 Woodlands Street 83. The small, unassuming eatery is not widely known beyond the residents of the nearby flats and visitors to the adjacent Evangelical Free Church, but loyal customers regard it as a hidden treasure, offering delicious food at remarkably low prices.

I was shocked, Balaaji wrote, adding that he even double-checked the price with the stallholder, unsure if he had heard correctly. Many netizens echoed his surprise, noting that similar dishes at other locations, such as Newton Food Centre, typically cost around $7. One commenter, Magensilva Kanapathy, shared that the stall has been operating for three decades and has consistently maintained fair pricing despite rising costs.

The affordability of hawker food in Singapore has been a growing concern as prices continue to climb due to inflation and increasing operational expenses. Some vendors have already raised their prices by 50 cents to $1, while others warn that further increases may be unavoidable if economic conditions worsen. The situation has been exacerbated by global factors, including the conflict in the Middle East, which has driven up costs and squeezed already thin profit margins.

Meanwhile, the job market in Singapore remains challenging for those who have been laid off, with many struggling to secure new employment despite persistent efforts. The rapid adoption of AI in neighboring Malaysia has also raised concerns about workforce readiness, as the pace of technological advancement outstrips the development of necessary skills, leading to job insecurity and public anxiety about future employment prospects





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