Singaporeans Skeptical After Minister Calls Pyongyang 'Modern'

Singaporeans react with skepticism to Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan's social media post describing North Korea's capital Pyongyang as a modern, clean, and systematically planned city, with many commenting that it looks like the 1980s.

SINGAPORE: Singapore ans have reacted with scepticism after Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan described Pyongyang as a 'modern' city in a social media video posted during his recent trip to North Korea .

Dr Balakrishnan, who travelled to North Korea before heading to South Korea as part of a consecutive visit to both countries, uploaded a 32-second Facebook reel on May 28 showcasing scenes from the North Korean capital. The video featured high-rise apartment blocks, broad streets, neatly planned urban areas, as well as commuters using the city's subway system and electric buses.

In his accompanying caption, Dr Balakrishnan described Pyongyang as 'a modern, clean, and systematically planned city' and said the city had continued to develop significantly since his last visit eight years ago.

'The streets are bustling, the number of vehicles on the roads has increased, and many new buildings and development projects are noticeable,' he wrote. Dr Balakrishnan also noted that North Korea had managed to achieve such development despite enduring years of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'This reminds us that all people around the world desire to improve their lives and build a peaceful future,' he added. The post quickly drew attention online, with many Singaporeans questioning the minister's characterisation of the city. Several commenters said the scenes in the video did not appear particularly modern by Singapore standards, with one writing: 'Modern? Looks like living in the 80s-90s to me.

' Another commenter remarked: 'Huh? Modern? It looks like the 80s in Singapore… Looks like a combination of Russia (or some ex-Soviet countries) + China + South Korea in the 1980s.

' Others took aim at North Korea's political system rather than the cityscape itself. One comment read: 'I guess free speech isn't part of the KPI!

' Another questioned whether the video amounted to favourable publicity for the regime, asking: 'Did Singapore make a propaganda video for NK? ' Some commenters expressed doubts about how representative the footage was of everyday life in North Korea. 'You only get to see the nicer side of North Korea,' one person wrote, while another commented: 'Feels like the 80s. You see what they want you to see.

' One commenter suggested the minister's remarks were politically motivated, writing: 'Somehow I felt he said all these just to curry favours with N.Korea…Modern?? Ya… as in 80s modern. .well planned?? As in communist dictator-run planning..ya..well planned..

' Others responded more sarcastically, with comments such as 'Yeah, and the people all look so happy! ' and 'Are they going back to the Stone Age?? ' Dr Balakrishnan arrived in Pyongyang on May 26, where he held talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. He also met Jo Yong-won, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, who is widely regarded as one of the most powerful figures in North Korea after leader Kim Jong-un.

It remains unclear whether the video was uploaded while Dr Balakrishnan was still in North Korea or after he had arrived in Seoul. The episode highlights the stark contrast in perceptions between the carefully curated image North Korea presents to foreign visitors and the reality of life under a repressive regime.

While the minister's intent may have been to acknowledge North Korea's development amid isolation, many Singaporeans viewed his remarks as tone-deaf or overly generous, given the country's poor human rights record and lack of freedoms. The debate also reflects a broader Singaporean skepticism towards official narratives, as citizens increasingly compare their own standards of modernity and governance with those of other nations.

This incident serves as a reminder of the diplomatic tightrope that Singapore often walks in engaging with all countries, including those with controversial regimes, while maintaining credibility at home





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