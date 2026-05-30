Singaporeans Will Face Retrenchment at Least Once, Says HR Expert Dr Nik Chong

Dr Nik Chong, author of 'Still Relevant in the Age of AI?', predicts that retrenchment will become a normal part of working life for Singaporeans due to AI disruption. He warns that PMETs in their 40s and 50s are especially vulnerable as companies replace them with AI-equipped junior staff. The comments have sparked online debate about the value of human experience versus AI capabilities.

Dr Nik Chong, an HR consultant and author of the book 'Still Relevant in the Age of AI?

', has made a bold prediction that Singaporeans will face retrenchment at least once in their careers as artificial intelligence fundamentally restructures the job market. In a recent discussion, Dr Chong emphasized that retrenchment is no longer an anomaly but a normal part of working life. He stated, 'It is only a matter of when, how long it will last, and how fast they bounce back. If they stay in the market long enough, they will get retrenched.

' This statement has sparked intense debate among Singaporeans, with many expressing concern about the future of work in an AI-driven economy. Dr Chong argued that professionals, managers, and technicians (PMETs), particularly those in their 40s and 50s, are prime targets for cost-cutting exercises. He explained that companies may replace experienced managers with junior executives equipped with AI tools, as these tools can replicate tasks such as analysis, recommendations, and decision support.

While acknowledging that experience and skills may be superior, Dr Chong warned that cost considerations could still drive companies to make the switch. This perspective drew strong reactions online. Some commenters defended the irreplaceable value of experienced managers, noting that they coordinate teams, take accountability, and lead through uncertainty. Others countered that resistance to AI mirrors past reactions to automation, and early adopters will have a competitive edge.

Practical advice emerged, emphasizing continuous skills development as the best defense against job displacement. Dr Chong also highlighted a troubling trend: companies are retrenching not because of poor performance but because they can. With AI, fewer workers are needed to maintain or even increase productivity, making retrenchment a cost-cutting move rather than a survival one. He predicted that the situation could worsen as more companies pivot to AI solutions, leading to fewer job creations and rising long-term unemployment.

The conversation around AI and job security is particularly sensitive in Singapore, where productivity gains and new opportunities are balanced against workforce displacement. As technology evolves, the reality likely lies between the extremes of mass replacement and complete resilience. Work experience remains valuable, but adapting to new tools is equally crucial. The safest approach is neither to assume AI will replace everyone nor to rely solely on past experience for job security





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