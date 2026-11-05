Singapura Heritage Food Hall Winding Order High Court Liquidation

Singapura Heritage Food Hall faces compulsory liquidation after High Court order. Poultry supplier Toh Thye San Farm initiated the action, appointing a liquidator for the Lao Huo Tang-linked operator.

The High Court issued a compulsory winding-up order against Singapura Heritage Food Hall on October 23, effectively placing the foodcourt operator into liquidation. This legal action was initiated by poultry supplier Toh Thye San Farm, which had filed the application against the company on September 17.

Legal Timeline and Immediate Actions

The legal proceedings began when Toh Thye San Farm submitted its petition to the General Division of the High Court on September 17, approximately five weeks before the final order was granted. The Government Gazette published the official notice of this development on November 4, confirming the court's decision to dissolve the business entity. Paul Tan, representing the insolvency firm Nexia Solutions, has been officially appointed as the liquidator to oversee the dissolution process and administer the company's remaining affairs.

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Creditor Claims and Financial Details

All creditors of Singapura Heritage Food Hall have been directed to submit their proof of debt to Paul Tan. This procedural step allows the liquidator to assess the validity and value of claims owed to various parties. The official notice did not disclose the specific monetary amount allegedly owed to Toh Thye San Farm. Additionally, the grounds for the winding-up order were not specified in the public records, leaving the exact financial discrepancy or legal basis for the petition undisclosed.

Corporate Structure and Ownership Background

Singapura Heritage Food Hall was incorporated in September 2024 and is wholly owned by Lao Huo Tang Investments, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records. Thomas Hong, the founder and chief executive of Lao Huo Tang Group, serves as a director for both the foodhall operator and its parent company. He is also the majority shareholder of Lao Huo Tang Investments, establishing a direct corporate link between the defunct foodhall and the larger restaurant group. Lighthouse Law represented Toh Thye San Farm during the High Court proceedings.

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Operational Status of Retail Outlets

The company operated two specific retail locations at the time of the liquidation order. These outlets were situated at Downtown East in Pasir Ris and SingPost Centre in Eunos. Despite the legal winding-up order issued on October 23, it remains unclear whether either of these physical locations is still open to the public. However, a Google search conducted on November 6 indicates that both outlets still display an operational opening time of 11am.

Supplier Profile and Industry Context

Toh Thye San Farm, the entity that initiated the legal action, was established in 1979. It is a Singapore-based business specializing in the processing and distribution of meat products, including poultry. ACRA records indicate that this business is registered as a sole proprietorship owned by Toh Thye San Pte Ltd. A winding-up order triggers compulsory liquidation, where the appointed liquidator takes control of assets, realises them, and distributes proceeds to creditors according to law.