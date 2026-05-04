Single x 35: A Singaporean Webcomic Capturing the Struggles of Modern Adulthood

Single x 35, a new webcomic by Singaporean artist Nezumiro, follows a 35-year-old office worker navigating career pressures, housing challenges, and societal expectations in Singapore. The comic’s relatable plot and sharp social commentary have garnered widespread praise, though some critics argue its art style feels too Japanese. Nezumiro discusses the inspiration behind the project and their hopes for its future.

Manga , or Japanese comics, often transport readers to fantastical realms, alternate universes, or distant time periods, offering an escape from daily life. However, Single x 35, a new webcomic by Singapore an artist Nezumiro, takes a different approach by grounding its narrative in the harsh realities of modern adulthood .

The story follows Shun Li, a 35-year-old office worker in Singapore, as he grapples with the pressures of career stagnation, competitive housing markets, and societal expectations. The first chapter introduces Shun Li’s struggle to secure a coveted apartment along Jalan Road, Bukit Hill—a scenario familiar to many working adults in Singapore. Ironically, his name, which means 'to go smoothly' in Chinese, contrasts sharply with his tumultuous experiences.

The chapter also hints at a budding rivalry with Diana, a high-achieving colleague, suggesting she will play a significant role in future developments. The comic’s debut chapter, posted on Reddit on April 25, has garnered over 3,600 upvotes and 200 comments, with readers praising its relatable plot and sharp social commentary. One commenter noted, 'I’m hooked now.

You’ve captured the dilemma of single workers in their 30s well—housing, job progression, and all—but more importantly, it touches on broader themes of Singaporean society. These works are important; keep at it.

' Another remarked, 'It looks and feels like a Japanese manga, but the pacing and paneling are professional-grade. ' Nezumiro, who works a corporate job by day, explained that the project stemmed from a personal desire to create a story that resonates with modern working adults. 'I wanted to tell a story that feels true to our experiences—something people my age can see themselves in,' they said.

The positive reception has been heartening, especially amid growing cynicism about art in the age of AI-generated content.

'It’s nice to see people connect over shared human experiences,' Nezumiro added. Despite the acclaim, some critics argue that the comic’s art style and setting feel too Japanese. They point to details like Shun Li’s apartment layout, Japanese-labeled bottles, and business attire worn by office workers—elements they claim don’t reflect Singaporean culture. Others, however, defend the comic’s authenticity, citing subtle local touches like a 'Stand Up Stacy' decal in an MRT scene and HDB blocks in the background.

Nezumiro acknowledged these critiques but clarified that their inspiration came from a mix of sources, including Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, Spy x Family, and Frieren.

'I wanted to blend influences while keeping the story rooted in Singaporean life,' they said. Looking ahead, Nezumiro hopes to expand the world of Single x 35 and reach a wider audience.

'I’d love to keep exploring this story and share it with more people,' they concluded





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