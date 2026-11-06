SingPost H1 net profit rises 183.7% to $55.9 million on shophouse sale and leaseback

Singapore Post reported a 183.7 per cent rise in first-half net profit to $55.9 million, driven by one-off gains from the sale and leaseback of 10 HDB post office shophouses. Revenue fell 1.3 per cent to $185.9 million amid structural letter mail declines and cross-border headwinds.

Singapore Post posted a 183.7 per cent rise in net profit to $55.9 million for the first half ended Sept 30, 2026, from $19.7 million a year earlier.

SingPost Profit Surges on Property Sales

The national postal company said the increase was largely driven by one-off exceptional gains from the sale and leaseback of 10 Housing and Development Board post office shophouses. The figure was announced in a regulatory filing on Nov 6. Exceptional items amounted to $44.4 million, compared with $13.9 million a year earlier. Excluding exceptional items, underlying net profit rose 107.5 per cent year on year to $11.5 million from $5.5 million.

Also read SingPost CEO Rules Out Retrenchments and Property Sale Amid Digital Shift

The company said this was underpinned by operational optimisation, better performance in domestic parcel delivery and the Post Office Network, in spite of the structural decline in letter mail. A tax provision write-back also added to underlying net profit. Revenue slipped 1.3 per cent to $185.9 million from $188.4 million, largely due to lower international revenues amid a structural decline in letter mail volumes.

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Although cross-border parcel volume rose 9.1 per cent, overall international logistics revenue fell 28.6 per cent due to structural declines in cross-border letter mail. Domestic postage adjustments and a 23.8 per cent rise in domestic parcel deliveries partially offset the impact of lower letter mail volumes. Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations, excluding distributions to perpetual securities holders, rose to $0.0224 from $0.0063 a year earlier.

Dividend Hike Signals Strategic Progress

Net cash from operating activities turned positive at $5.9 million, reversing an outflow of $28.1 million a year earlier. SingPost ended September with cash holdings of $642.5 million. The board declared an interim dividend of 0.15 Singapore cents, or $0.0015, per ordinary share for the first half of FY2026/27. That is up from $0.0008 a year earlier.

The dividend will be paid out on Dec 4. Our results reflect green shoots in the execution of our strategy.

However, the operating environment continues to be challenging, said SingPost chief executive officer Mark Chong. Amid structural letter mail declines and cross-border headwinds, maintaining operational discipline is key. The group logistics and letters segment recorded an 8 per cent decline in revenue to $141.4 million, although its operating loss narrowed to $2.5 million from $3.4 million. Domestic parcel delivery volumes grew 23.8 per cent year on year, helping to offset a 15.6 per cent decline in domestic letter mail volumes.

Post Office Network Losses Narrow Significantly

The segment continued a multi-year transition towards an improved operating model aimed at lowering costs, and disciplined cost management narrowed its operating loss. The post office network segment narrowed its operating loss by 42.9 per cent to $3.3 million, as revenue jumped 80.8 per cent to $10.4 million. The improvement was driven by retail partnerships, commercial product sales and higher rental contributions.

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SingPost has introduced retail partnerships across 11 branches since July and expects to grow this presence to 30 branches over the next six months. Meanwhile, the property assets segment recorded revenue of $40.9 million, up 1.1 per cent, while operating profit dipped 1.4 per cent to $22.6 million. SingPost Centre achieved full occupancy, with blended rental rate reversions of 7 per cent.

Blended rental rate reversion refers to the percentage increase or decrease in rental rates when existing leases are renewed or new leases are signed. SingPost expects operating conditions to remain challenging amid structural declines in letter mail, cross-border headwinds and macroeconomic uncertainty.

SingPost Targets Sustainable Growth Through Expansion

Nevertheless, SingPost continues to actively execute its strategy for sustainable growth - strengthening core fundamentals, building new scalable capabilities, and capturing growth opportunities, the company said. The group continues to right size its post office network with a target footprint of 30 branches and 50 self-service lobbies by end March 2027 to support long-term commercial viability.

It is also planning a targeted refresh of the SingPost Centre retail mall, with estimated capital expenditure of less than $30 million, to enhance rental yields and its tenant mix.