SingPost to roll out SingPost@MyBlock scheme to HDB estates and condominiums

Residents in Singapore will soon enjoy the convenience of posting letters and small packets directly from their HDB or condominium blocks. Under the SingPost@MyBlock scheme, mail can be dropped into a designated letterbox at any HDB or residential block, reducing the need to visit a post office or street postbox.

Residents in Singapore will soon enjoy the convenience of posting letters and small packets directly from their HDB or condominium blocks. Under the SingPost@MyBlock scheme, mail can be dropped into a designated letterbox at any HDB or residential block, reducing the need to visit a post office or street postbox.

The scheme, which was piloted from October to December 2025, will be rolled out to Housing Board estates and condominiums in three phases from July 31, and will be available at over 20,000 letterbox nests by September 30. The same postman will deliver and collect mail, and the cut-off time is 10am for delivery on the next working day. A separate team will continue to collect mail from postboxes and take it back to processing centres.

SingPost added that it has no plans yet to remove any of the 780 or so postboxes. There are also no plans to extend the service to landed housing or industrial estates, where conventional postboxes will continue to serve occupants, SingPost vice-president of operations Goh Chee Hiong said. SingPost@MyBlock was piloted in Punggol, Bukit Panjang, Upper Boon Keng, Bukit Batok and Marine Parade.

The initiative helps ease manpower constraints by making better use of our delivery network, and supports workforce development by enabling team members to upskill and transition into higher-value roles such as customer service, quality control and advanced delivery operations. The expansion of SingPost@MyBlock was announced at the launch of SingPost's new $30 million automated parcel sorting facility at its Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub in Tampines.

The facility's two new automated machines - a 3D sorter and an intelligent flexi sorter - will triple SingPost's processing capacity to 300,000 small and medium-sized parcels and 100,000 for other parcels, including large or bulky ones. The 3D sorter handles up to 6,000 parcels an hour, from items as thin as 5mm or light as 10g to parcels weighing 5kg.

The intelligent flexi sorter automates sorting of small and medium-sized parcels weighing 20g to 40kg at a rate of up to 16,200 items per hour. Forty automated guided vehicles, each capable of carrying 600kg loads, reduce the need for manual labour to move parcels around the facility. Previously, SingPost sorted parcels at two facilities based on size: Smaller items were handled at SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar, while larger packages were processed at the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub.

This dual-site workflow required continuous cross-island trucking, which added transit time, operational costs and network complexity. The new centralised, automated hub for parcels unlocks an improved operating model, enabling SingPost to move towards a highly flexible network that scales with market demand. These measures serve as levers to cut SingPost's cost-to-serve by more than 10 per cent





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Singpost@Myblock Singapore HDB Estates Condominiums Automated Parcel Sorting Facility

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