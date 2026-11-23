Singtel and GXS Business Banking hosted an event to help SMEs manage working capital and adopt AI, ensuring they have the funds and tech to grow.

Small and medium-sized enterprises face a critical disconnect between securing contracts and accessing the cash needed to fulfill them. Business owners attending the Good Business Starts With Good Flow event, hosted by Singtel and GXS Business Banking, learned that maintaining healthy cash flow and adopting the right technology are essential for delivering on new opportunities.

The core challenge for many small businesses involves spending money on materials, subcontractors, and employee wages before receiving payment from customers. Clients often settle invoices thirty or sixty days after work is completed, leaving companies with a strong order book but insufficient liquidity to cover immediate operational expenses.

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Event Focuses On Financial And Operational Flow

The recent gathering explored how entrepreneurs can navigate these cash flow pressures while pursuing growth. Guests included filmmaker Annette Lee, who discussed her personal experiences in seeking business expansion, and fengshui master Mark Tan, who addressed the importance of creating favorable conditions for success among attendees.

Financing Options For Immediate Cash Needs

GXS Business Banking offers tailored financing solutions to address these immediate liquidity gaps. The bank provides unsecured working capital loans alongside property-backed financing options of up to $5 million, allowing companies to plan ahead for funding needs that align with incoming payment schedules.

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Data Driven Loan Assessment Process

To streamline the borrowing process, GXS Business Banking utilizes data and technology to assess creditworthiness beyond traditional credit bureau reports. Their models analyze transaction flows and invoicing patterns, which reduces manual paperwork and helps eligible small businesses access working capital more quickly than conventional methods allow.

Singtel Digital Solutions For Efficiency

Singtel supports business growth through its International Digital Services portfolio, which includes the Stack-EZ suite of artificial intelligence and cloud solutions. These tools help companies automate customer interactions, streamline workflows, and scale infrastructure, enabling small teams to achieve operational efficiencies typically associated with larger corporations.

Agentic AI And Future Workloads

Advanced agentic AI capabilities can handle routine tasks and coordinate complex workflows, allowing lean teams to manage increasing workloads without proportional staff expansion. While adopting these technologies requires initial investment, GXS Business Banking financing and Singtel implementation support provide the necessary framework for successful digital transformation.