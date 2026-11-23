Singtel and the CPF Board completed the transfer of 477 million Special Discounted Shares to about 406,000 holders on Nov 21. About 209,000 holders, or 34 per cent, sold their shares before the transfer.

Singtel and the CPF Board have completed the transfer of 477 million Singtel Special Discounted Shares (SDS) to the Central Depository (CDP) accounts of about 406,000 holders.

Singtel And CPF Board Complete Share Transfer

The transfer was completed on Nov 21, the two organisations said in a joint news release on Monday (Nov 23). About 406,000 of the 615,000 SDS holders transferred their shares to their CDP accounts. About 615,000 Singaporeans held Singtel SDS when the exercise began in April. Of those, about 209,000 holders, or 34 per cent, sold their shares before the transfer.

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Leading up to the transfer, the CPF Board and Singtel worked closely to reach out to SDS holders through individual notifications and various publicity and outreach efforts, including in-person and online touchpoints. Holders who also own Singtel ordinary shares will have both sets of shares consolidated in the same CDP account for ease of management. Those with individual CDP accounts can check their shareholdings through the SGX investor portal.

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Background Of Singtel Special Discounted Shares Scheme

The Singtel SDS scheme was introduced in October 1993, when Singtel became a publicly listed company. Through the scheme, Singaporeans who were CPF members could buy Singtel shares at a discounted price during its IPO in 1993 and again in 1996 using their CPF funds. The special discounted shares, sold in two tranches in 1993 and 1996, are also known as ST A shares and ST2 shares respectively.

At the time, the CPF Board was appointed as trustee for the shares. The scheme was part of the government plans to make Singapore a share-owning society, giving Singaporeans a greater stake in the country. Singtel is the first and only company that sold shares through this scheme, with more than a million Singaporeans buying shares at the time.

Singtel Group Chief Financial Officer Arthur Lang said the transfer of SDS shares to CDP accounts was ultimately about giving holders a choice and enabling them to exercise their rights as shareholders directly. As we move forward, our focus remains on executing our strategy, investing for sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all our shareholders, he said. No action is needed for SDS holders who want to continue holding their shares, Singtel and the CPF Board said.

How Holders Can Sell Or Manage Shares

Designated CDP accounts have been created for about one-third of the 406,000 holders who did not have an account. Among those who retained their shares, about two-thirds have individual CDP accounts, while the remaining third have had their shares automatically transferred to designated CDP accounts created in their names. Holders who wish to sell their SDS can do so through an SGX-registered brokerage with which they have a trading account.

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Those with designated CDP accounts can sell their shares through the Phillip Securities website, in person at SingPost branches or through selected SGX retail brokers. They can choose to retain their sale proceeds in their CPF Ordinary Account or withdraw them in cash. Holders can continue to access information to confirm the transfer of their shares through the Singtel SDS website.

All SDS holders will receive a hardcopy notification letter from the CPF Board, CDP and Singtel by mid-December informing them of the completion of the transfer. Singtel and the CPF Board advised CPF members to remain vigilant against scams, warning that scammers may fabricate stories about their shares to deceive them.

If they receive a message, email or QR code allegedly directing them to the SDS website, they should verify the URL of the website to ensure it is the official SDS website (sds.singtel.com) before performing any transactions, they said.