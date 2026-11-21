Singtel Chief Corporate Officer Gan Siok Hoon receives Executive of the Year at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026 for driving enterprise value and digital transformation.

Gan Siok Hoon, Chief Corporate Officer at Singtel Group, has been named Executive of the Year in the Telecommunications category at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026. This recognition highlights her pivotal role in redefining the Corporate Centre to advance the Group's strategic transformation. Her leadership has shifted the Centre from a traditional support function to a strategic partner that actively shapes business outcomes and creates enterprise value.

Evolution of Corporate Centre Strategy

Under Gan Siok Hoon, the Corporate Centre has evolved into a strategic partner that actively shapes business outcomes and creates enterprise value. This transformation reflects a fundamental shift in how the Centre contributes to the Group's priorities, strengthening enterprise performance and unlocking synergies across its businesses. The move positions Singtel for sustainable growth by aligning internal operations with long-term strategic ambitions.

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One Corporate Centre Operating Model

Central to this vision is the One Corporate Centre, a more integrated and agile operating model that brings together capabilities to strengthen strategic stewardship. This model empowers operating companies to respond more effectively to business opportunities by redefining how the Centre partners with the business. Siok Hoon has laid the foundation for greater collaboration, faster decision-making, and stronger alignment with Singtel's strategic goals through this structural overhaul.

Global Business Services and Efficiency Gains

A key part of this transformation has been building capabilities that deliver value at scale, exemplified by the establishment of Singtel's Global Business Services hub. This hub marks a significant step towards a more connected and scalable enterprise, unlocking synergies across functions whilst delivering double-digit manpower cost efficiencies. Complementing this, the simplification of processes and adoption of digital capabilities are enabling teams to work more effectively and focus on activities that support business growth.

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Property Asset Development at One Comcentre

Siok Hoon has also championed a broader approach to value creation, extending beyond operational performance to unlocking the strategic potential of Singtel's property assets. Under her stewardship, Group Property has evolved from managing the corporate estate to actively developing assets that contribute to the Group's long-term value. This is exemplified by One Comcentre, the redevelopment of Singtel's former Orchard Road headquarters in partnership with Lendlease, creating a new landmark in Singapore's business landscape.

One Comcentre Project Details and Timeline

Envisioned as a next-generation workplace and commercial destination, One Comcentre will integrate AI-native digital infrastructure, advanced connectivity, and sustainability features. Targeted for completion by the end of 2028, this project represents a significant opportunity to unlock the commercial potential of a strategic asset. The development underscores Siok Hoon's contributions to strengthening the Centre's role in supporting business performance and creating long-term value for Singtel Group.