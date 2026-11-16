Singtel's Vinod Cherunni Advocates for Hybrid AI and Data Ontology

Vinod Joseph Cherunni of Singtel outlines strategies for integrating AI with legacy systems, emphasizing data context, model gardens, and sovereign infrastructure to enhance enterprise efficiency and reduce costs.

Vinod Joseph Cherunni, serving as the group vice president for AI, data, cloud, and enterprise architecture at Singtel, has issued a strategic directive for enterprises to immediately integrate artificial intelligence into their existing operational frameworks. He emphasized that organizations should not delay implementation until their IT infrastructure is fully modernized, but rather leverage a hybrid approach that combines legacy systems with modern architectures to drive immediate efficiency gains.

Implementing Hybrid AI Across Legacy Systems

The primary mechanism for successful adoption involves reimagining business processes and altering workflows to accommodate AI capabilities from the outset. Cherunni stated that forcing AI into outdated, unmodified systems without first changing the underlying processes will result in poor outputs. He argued that enterprises must adapt their workflows to align with AI logic, ensuring that the technology generates high-quality results rather than merely adding complexity to broken processes.

Also read Five EU Nations Announce Rwanda Deportation Hubs for Asylum Seekers

A significant barrier to effective AI deployment is the siloed nature of enterprise data, which remains fragmented across various applications. Cherunni noted that this fragmentation makes it difficult for AI agents to function effectively across different business functions. To resolve this, he explained that data requires context, which is achieved through consistent definitions across the enterprise, known as ontology, and the use of knowledge graphs that map relationships between customers, products, and systems.

Addressing Data Quality and Hallucination Issues

Many organizations blame AI models for generating inaccurate information or hallucinations, but Cherunni identified the root cause as often being inaccurate data and a lack of contextual understanding. He advised that providing the cleanest possible data along with robust context significantly reduces the number of tokens consumed by the models. This approach not only improves accuracy but also enhances cost efficiency by minimizing the computational resources required to process queries.

Advertisement

To manage these complexities, Cherunni described a model garden approach that integrates open-source, open-weight, and frontier models into a unified system. Enterprises can develop a contextual layer that processes prompts sent by agents and applications, routing them to specific models based on their unique characteristics. This strategy allows organizations to spread workloads across different models, thereby preventing vendor lock-in while managing costs and maintaining data sovereignty.

Ensuring Data Sovereignty and Responsible AI

A critical component of this strategy is keeping customer data local and utilizing on-premises models that operate within sovereign infrastructure. Cherunni highlighted that a responsible AI framework is essential to ensure that models do not receive specific personal information about customers. This separation protects privacy while allowing the AI to function effectively within the enterprise environment, addressing growing concerns about data security and compliance.

Cherunni urged attendees to move forward with autonomous operations across their IT environments. The goal is to remediate problems as quickly as possible and identify security incidents before they occur. By implementing these autonomous systems, enterprises can proactively manage their IT infrastructure, reducing the likelihood of severe disruptions and improving overall operational resilience.

Future Steps for Enterprise AI Adoption

The recommendations from Singtel provide a clear roadmap for enterprises looking to enhance their AI capabilities without overhauling their entire IT infrastructure. By focusing on data context, model diversity, and sovereign data handling, organizations can achieve significant improvements in efficiency and security. The hybrid approach allows for gradual modernization while delivering immediate value through AI integration.

Advertisement

As companies continue to navigate the complexities of AI adoption, the insights provided by Singtel offer valuable guidance on overcoming common pitfalls such as data silos and vendor dependency. The emphasis on ontology and knowledge graphs underscores the importance of data management in achieving successful AI outcomes. Enterprises that prioritize these elements are likely to see better performance from their AI initiatives.

The model garden concept presents a flexible solution for managing AI workloads, allowing organizations to leverage the strengths of different models while maintaining control over their AI strategy. This approach not only mitigates risks associated with vendor lock-in but also provides cost-effective ways to scale AI operations. Companies that adopt this model can remain agile in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Ultimately, the integration of AI into enterprise workflows requires a holistic strategy that addresses data quality, model selection, and security concerns. By following the guidelines outlined by Singtel, organizations can build robust AI systems that deliver tangible business value. The focus on autonomous operations and proactive issue resolution will be key to maintaining a competitive edge in the digital age.