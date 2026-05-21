Singtel Seeks Clarification on Consolidation in Singapore's Telecommunications Market

Singtel, Singapore's largest telecommunications company, is seeking clarification on whether it can participate in further consolidation of the country's telecommunications market. CEO Yuen Kuan Moon stated that if Singtel can participate, it will evaluate opportunities to improve the industry. Singtel's interest in acquiring M1, a rival telco, was recently thwarted when the planned merger with Simba fell apart.

Singtel , Singapore 's largest telecommunications company, is seeking clarification on whether it can participate in further consolidation of the country's telecommunications market. CEO Yuen Kuan Moon stated that if Singtel can participate, it will evaluate opportunities to improve the industry.

Singtel's interest in acquiring M1, a rival telco, was recently thwarted when the planned merger with Simba fell apart. Singtel is open to working with potential partners to develop its Australian subsidiary Optus, considering a minority stake for a local partner. The company is committed to Australia for the long term and emphasizes the importance of local expertise in the Australian market.

Singtel acknowledges the need for consolidation in the Singapore market, stating that an environment with four telco operators is not sustainable. The company is focused on building a reliable and resilient network, despite facing penalties and fines for network issues. Singtel Singapore CEO Ng Tian Chong emphasized the company's commitment to modernizing its network and strengthening its processes to meet customer expectations. Singtel is also committed to supporting Singapore's future in terms of artificial intelligence and robotics





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Singtel Consolidation Singapore Telecommunications M1 Optus Australia Merger Network Resilience Artificial Intelligence Robotics

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