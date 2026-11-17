Senior executives from Singtel, UOB, and Keppel outline their strategic approaches to AI implementation, emphasizing hybrid governance, workforce upskilling, and holistic ROI evaluation beyond financial metrics.

Senior technology executives from Singtel, United Overseas Bank ( UOB), and Keppel have publicly outlined comprehensive strategies for managing artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives in the enterprise sector. These leaders emphasize that measuring the return on investment for AI requires looking beyond pure financial gains to include customer satisfaction, employee benefits, and risk management. The group stressed the necessity of establishing robust governance frameworks to ensure sustainable scaling across their respective industries.

Defining Holistic AI Value Metrics

Harpreet Singh, Director of the Data Office at KPMG in Singapore, cautioned that traditional financial returns often fail to capture the full value of AI deployments. He argued that businesses must evaluate initiatives based on scalability, reusability, and the broader benefits to both customers and staff. Angelo Roxas, Managing Director of Group Technology and Operations for Personal Financial Services and Retail Credit at UOB, reinforced this view. He stated that traditional performance indicators are insufficient for evaluating modern technology investments.

Also read Strategic Discipline Drives AI Value: Lessons from Enterprise Leaders

Roxas noted that adopting new technologies necessitates a fundamental shift in corporate mindset. He described UOB's adoption of a hybrid approach that centralizes AI guardrails and reusable capabilities. This structure holds individual business units accountable for identifying specific problems and developing tailored solutions, thereby balancing centralized control with operational agility.

Scaling Through Centralized Governance

Singtel Singapore has transitioned from isolated experimental pilots to a scaled, organization-wide AI strategy. Keith Leong, Chief Customer Officer for Enterprise at Singtel Singapore, explained that the company initially encouraged teams to experiment, yielding successful individual outcomes. To scale these successes, Singtel redesigned workflows, restructured teams, and organized its data infrastructure specifically to support AI adoption.

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The telecommunications giant established a central AI and Data Analytics (AIDA) team. This hub provides common technology platforms, specialist expertise, and strict governance under a hub-and-bespoke operating model. Business units leverage their deep knowledge of customers, networks, and daily operations to develop solutions in collaboration with AIDA. Leong emphasized that organizations must assess existing data, resources, and processes before selecting tools to ensure the right technology is applied to the right automation areas.

Uplifting Workforce and Ensuring Security

Henry Chang, Managing Director for Digital Services and Partnership at Keppel, outlined a strategy centered on people, central platforms, applications, and governance. Chang asserted that upskilling personnel is critical and that providing tools without proper change management and environment support is insufficient. The central platform enables Keppel to develop AI capabilities once and reuse them across the organization, supported by security and monitoring systems.

Chang warned that governance is frequently underfunded, which can expose businesses to legal liabilities, operational risks, and degraded performance. Keppel currently funds AI initiatives centrally to prevent fragmented capabilities and track outcomes effectively. However, the company plans to shift toward a hybrid model that grants business units greater autonomy as adoption expands. Chang stressed that regardless of risk level, organizations must implement appropriate harnesses and monitoring to prevent AI agents from operating outside established boundaries.

Practical Steps for Implementation

For organizations with limited resources, Roxas advised identifying actual business needs before investing in AI, noting that not every problem requires a technological solution. He recommended that leaders ensure they are utilizing the correct tools for specific processes to avoid wasted effort. This pragmatic approach aligns with the broader consensus among these industry leaders that successful AI integration requires a balance of technical infrastructure, human capital development, and rigorous risk management.

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The insights provided by Roxas, Leong, Chang, and Singh highlight a maturing industry perspective. Moving beyond the novelty of pilot projects, major enterprises are now focused on sustainable, scalable, and secure AI integration. Their combined experiences offer a roadmap for other organizations seeking to navigate the complexities of digital transformation in a highly regulated and data-driven global market.