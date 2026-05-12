Sino-US Summit - A Test of Cooperation Despite Strategic Rivalry

The summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump in Beijing this week will be a test of how far Washington and Beijing can cooperate despite deepening strategic rivalry. The China-US relationship remains tense, with Iran and Taiwan being key issues to be discussed.

Analysts say expectations for any meaningful reset in Sino-US ties remain tempered - and that the real test will be whether the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump in Beijing produces durable mechanisms.

The Iran war will dominate the agenda for the talks, in an early test of how far Washington and Beijing can cooperate despite deepening strategic rivalry. Taiwan will also feature prominently in the talks as it remains the enduring fault line in the Sino-US relationship





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