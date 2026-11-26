Sinopec matched Shell's four-cent petrol price cut across 95-, 98-octane and premium grades while keeping diesel unchanged, as Malaysia also cut fuel prices for a fourth straight week and oil prices fell.

Sinopec has cut its petrol prices by four cents, mirroring an earlier reduction by Shell, in a price board update posted at about 7pm. The reduction covers its 95-octane, 98-octane and premium petrol offerings.

Sinopec kept its diesel price unchanged. The move follows Shell, which posted reductions to its petrol prices. This marks the second round of petrol price cuts among major fuel companies. It comes after fuel prices first rose again, following an earlier three-cent reduction.

Also read Shell Trims Petrol Prices by Four Cents Amidst Global Crude Oil Declines

Singapore Fuel Prices Drop to New Low

Following the latest round of price adjustments, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol at major fuel companies now ranges from $3.56 at Shell, Sinopec and SPC to $3.60 at Caltex and Esso. Prices are correct as at 8.30am on Nov 26. All prices are before discounts. SPC has not raised prices since Oct 16.

The latest adjustments leave the 95-octane grade priced between $3.56 and $3.60 across the major operators. In Malaysia, fuel prices fell for a fourth consecutive week of reductions. The ministry said prices of its unsubsidised Ron95, Ron97 and diesel will fall by 25 sen per litre for the week of Nov 26 to Dec 2. Following the adjustment, the price of unsubsidised diesel, Ron97 and Ron95 now stands at RM4.47 (S$1.40), RM3.75 and RM3.47 respectively.

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The ministry cited moderating prices of refined petroleum products, including for petrol and diesel, in the regional market during the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) calculation period. Oil prices fell on Wednesday. Brent crude futures declined 44 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $90.96 a barrel at 6.35pm (Singapore time). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 62 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $81.43 a barrel.

Oil Prices Slide Amid Supply Glut Fears

Both benchmarks gained more than 2 per cent on Tuesday. Investors are preoccupied with the thought of supply exceeding demand, said Tamas Varga, an oil analyst at PVM, a brokerage. A build-up in crude inventories is also contributing to the softer oil prices, Varga said. US crude stocks rose by 126,000 barrels in the week ended Nov 20, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

The combination of rising inventories and demand concerns has weighed on crude benchmarks. The price cuts at the pump in Singapore and Malaysia reflect the softer regional market for refined products. Motorists in Singapore now see 95-octane petrol ranging from $3.56 to $3.60 before discounts. In Malaysia, the 25 sen reduction applies to unsubsidised Ron95, Ron97 and diesel for the week of Nov 26 to Dec 2.

Diesel is priced at RM4.47 (S$1.40), Ron97 at RM3.75 and Ron95 at RM3.47. The ministry pointed to moderating prices of refined petroleum products in the regional market during the APM calculation period. The APM is the mechanism used to determine weekly fuel prices in Malaysia. Both Singapore and Malaysia adjustments take effect as global crude benchmarks retreat from earlier gains.

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Brent and WTI each gained more than 2 per cent on Tuesday before turning lower on Wednesday. Analysts pointed to supply concerns and rising US crude inventories as factors behind the softer prices. The American Petroleum Institute data showed a rise of 126,000 barrels in the week ended Nov 20.