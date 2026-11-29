Sirius FC claims their first Swedish championship with a 1-0 win over IFK Gothenburg, securing the title ahead of Hammarby on the final day of the season.

Sirius FC has officially become the champion of Sweden's premier football league, the Allsvenskan, for the very first time in the club's history. The victory was secured on Sunday, November 29, 2026, with a decisive 1-0 home victory against IFK Gothenburg in Uppsala. This dramatic triumph allowed Sirius to snatch the title from their rivals, Hammarby, on the final day of the 2026 season.

Vancsa Goal Secures Historic Triumph

The championship-deciding moment arrived in the 87th minute when forward Zalan Vancsa scored the winning goal from the bench. Vancsa had entered the match in the 78th minute, and his impact was immediate. Marcus Lindberg delivered a powerful shot that struck the crossbar, bounced down, and fell directly to Vancsa. The forward reacted with speed, heading the loose ball into the net to secure the three points needed for the title. This single goal proved sufficient to overcome the point deficit and secure the trophy for the Uppsala-based club.

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Points Table and Season Statistics

Sirius concluded the 30-match season with a total of 64 points, finishing three points ahead of Stockholm-based Hammarby. The tight competition meant that every result mattered on the final day. Djurgardens IF finished in third place, accumulating 55 points and securing the final spot for European competition. Sirius had dominated much of the campaign, holding the top of the table for 26 consecutive rounds after taking the lead in the second round of matches.

Robbie Ure Sale Impacted Title Race

The path to the title was not smooth for Sirius, who faced a significant challenge after selling their top scorer, Robbie Ure, to the Spanish club Sevilla in August 2026. Ure had been instrumental in the early part of the season, scoring 15 goals in just 15 league appearances. His departure coincided with a period where Hammarby erased a 14-point deficit to take the lead with three games remaining. Despite the slump, Sirius managed to stay within striking distance, keeping their hopes alive as they entered the final matchday.

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Isak Bjerkebo Reacts to Emotional Victory

Isak Bjerkebo, another forward for Sirius, expressed immense pride in the team's resilience after securing the championship. He highlighted the difficulties the squad faced over the previous two months, noting that everything seemed to go against them. However, the players managed to regroup and deliver a strong performance when it mattered most. Bjerkebo emphasized that taking the vital three points against IFK Gothenburg was the key to overcoming the challenges posed by their rivals and finishing the season as champions.

Relegation and Future European Spots

While Sirius celebrated at the top of the table, the bottom of the league saw its own dramatic conclusions. Halmstad and Degerfors were officially relegated from the Allsvenskan. In the promotion playoff, Orgryte will face the second-tier Superettan side Varbergs BoIS to determine who will join Sirius and the other top teams in the top flight for the 2027 season. The outcome of this playoff will decide the final participant in next year's elite Swedish football competition.

Hammarby Loss Seals Sirius Destiny

The final outcome was heavily influenced by the performance of Hammarby, who suffered a shocking 1-0 loss away at Vasteras. Axel Taonsa scored the only goal for Vasteras from a set piece in the 21st minute. Although Hammarby took the lead, Sirius fans were under pressure as their own match remained scoreless for a long time. The combination of Vancsa's late heroics for Sirius and Hammarby's defeat ensured that the title would remain in Uppsala, ending Hammarby's title hopes despite their strong goal difference.