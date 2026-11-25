South Africa captain Siya Kolisi states the team will not use Rassie Erasmus's six-match suspension as an excuse for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has firmly rejected the notion that the absence of head coach Rassie Erasmus will hinder his team's performance in the upcoming Nations Championship final against France. The match is scheduled for Sunday at Twickenham Stadium, marking a pivotal moment in international rugby less than a year before the next World Cup in Australia. Kolisi emphasized that the Springboks remain fully focused and determined to secure victory despite the controversial circumstances surrounding their coach.

Erasmus Suspension Details

World Rugby has issued a six-match ban to Rassie Erasmus for publicly criticizing match officials during previous competitions. This suspension strictly prohibits any form of match-day involvement, which includes coaching activities, entering the stadium premises, utilizing the coaches' box, communicating with referees, or engaging in any media duties. The ruling ensures that Erasmus cannot interact with his team or the officials during the critical final encounter, a decision that has drawn significant attention from the rugby community.

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Kolisi Team Response

Speaking at a media event at Twickenham on Wednesday, Siya Kolisi described the ban as tough for the team but insisted they would not use it as an excuse. He noted that all they can do is continue training, prepare mentally, and rely on the work ethic that has defined their season. Kolisi highlighted that Erasmus has been present at every training session until the final preparation phase, maintaining a strong connection with the players despite the official restriction.

Comparison With Other Teams

The situation presents a unique challenge for South Africa compared to other participants in the tournament. While every other team had both their coach and captain present at the media event, South Africa arrived alone with no coaching staff accompanying the captain. This absence included assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who had previously announced the team lineup in isiXhosa. The visual contrast highlighted the distinct isolation the Springboks face heading into the final.

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Team Leadership Structure

Despite the coach's official removal from the stadium, Kolisi explained that Erasmus remains integral to the team's operations from a distance. He stated that they plan to celebrate with the coach at the hotel if they win the final on Sunday. Kolisi drew a parallel between coaching and captaincy, noting that leadership is shared among the group and that everyone is in charge of something specific within the squad structure.

Physical Condition Claims

Kolisi also dismissed rumors that the team was suffering from fatigue following the intense four-test Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand in August and September. He called such suggestions nonsense, asserting that the team is physically fine and that any tiredness stems from their high-intensity playing style rather than a lack of recovery. This clarification comes as England and Wales have already secured impressive victories over the All Blacks in the current championship.