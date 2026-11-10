SJI International Preschool Launches Second Bilingual Track for 2027

SJI International Preschool expands capacity to over 300 places and introduces a second bilingual track starting in 2027, offering families new educational choices on its historic Holland Road campus.

SJI International Preschool announced plans to expand its enrollment capacity significantly by introducing a second bilingual education track beginning in 2027. The institution will increase its total student places from the current 114 to more than 300 seats. This expansion allows families to choose between the new program or the existing co-teaching model that has defined the school since its inception.

Historic Campus Expansion Details

The development takes place on the historic site along Holland Road where Maris Stella Kindergarten first opened its doors in 1954. The campus spans approximately 160,000 square feet of land surrounded by mature trees and lush greenery. The Franciscan Missionaries of Mary originally established the kindergarten on this location, providing early childhood education grounded in care and service for generations. In 2023, SJI International partnered with the Lasallian Brothers to continue this educational tradition as a charitable, not-for-profit school.

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New Buildings and Learning Spaces

The physical expansion includes the opening of the Santo Bambino building in 2027. This new structure will introduce contemporary learning spaces and technology that complement the site's established architecture. Standing tallest on the site is the colonial-era Shalom House, which has been meticulously restored and retrofitted to serve as a modern learning space for young children. The two buildings together create a balance between old and new while increasing opportunities for children to learn and explore as capacity grows.

Bilingual Curriculum Structure

The preschool's bilingual programme focuses on teaching subjects in English and Chinese rather than treating these languages as separate academic subjects. In the established co-teaching bilingual track, two teachers share a classroom environment. One teacher instructs students in English while the other teaches in Chinese simultaneously. Starting in 2027, families can choose this existing track or opt for the newly introduced second bilingual option. Both tracks aim to provide children with exposure to different cultures and ways of thinking through immersive daily interactions.

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Environmental and Character Education

Outdoor learning remains a core component of the curriculum at the expanded facility. Children engage with nature through the school's aquaponics programme, which demonstrates how fish and plants depend on one another. This hands-on experience helps students develop an appreciation for the natural world and understand their responsibility towards environmental stewardship. The preschool received the Yellow Flame Award at the 2025 School Green Awards for this approach to sustainability education.

Virtues Project Implementation

Character development is integrated into daily life through The Virtues Project framework. This system provides children with a shared language for recognizing qualities such as kindness, patience, and respect. Teachers guide students to practice these virtues through everyday moments like inviting classmates to games or waiting patiently for turns. These interactions help children build confidence in expressing feelings and understanding the needs of others within a community of diverse nationalities and backgrounds.