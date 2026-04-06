SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme: Impact and Inclusivity Concerns

The SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, providing financial aid to unemployed individuals in Singapore, has proven beneficial for many. However, questions remain regarding its coverage of contract workers and the long-term unemployed, leading to a need for review and potential expansion.

The SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, which marked its one-year implementation anniversary in April, has provided crucial financial assistance to many unemployed individuals in Singapore . Over 80 percent of recipients received at least one payout by the end of 2025, according to Mr. Nicholas Kong, acting director in Workforce Singapore 's (WSG) planning and design division.

This scheme, designed to support those involuntarily unemployed, offers up to S$6,000 (US$4,600) over six months to eligible applicants who meet specific criteria. These criteria include earning an average monthly income below S$5,000 when employed, having worked for at least six months out of the past year, and residing in a property with an annual value not exceeding S$31,000. The payouts have proven instrumental in allowing jobseekers to focus on their job hunts and training, providing a financial buffer and encouraging perseverance. For individuals like Mr. Rahmat Mohamad, who was laid off from his media production job and has a family to support, the scheme has been a lifeline. He was able to receive jobseeker payouts, a monthly training allowance, and ComCare assistance, alleviating the financial worry and allowing him to concentrate on his job search. The impact is significant, empowering jobseekers to overcome challenges like unresponsive recruiters and focus on acquiring new skills.\However, the Jobseeker Support scheme has also raised questions about its inclusivity, particularly for contract workers and the long-term unemployed. The scheme is not targeted at these groups, creating a gap in support for those who may also face involuntary job loss but do not meet the eligibility requirements. The Manpower Ministry (MOM) estimates that the scheme covers over 60 percent of those involuntarily unemployed, with around 60,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents eligible each year. The main reason for rejection, according to WSG, is that applicants are deemed to have left their previous employment voluntarily. The case of KY, a 66-year-old IT contractor, illustrates the challenges faced by contract workers. After his contract was not renewed, he was ineligible for the scheme because he did not meet the criteria of involuntary job loss. Similarly, Mr. Tan Jun Qi, who was not retained after his probation period as a facilities manager, was unsure if he met the criteria and did not apply. These cases highlight the need for a nuanced understanding of employment dynamics and the potential for a broader scope of support.\The MOM has indicated it will conduct a review of the scheme, including key parameters like the qualifying income, once more experience is gained in its implementation. Currently, a jobseeker can only reapply after three years. While authorities consider appeals on a case-by-case basis, there is a lack of data on the number of appeals and their success rates. Manpower Minister Tan See Leng has clarified that contract workers are not included because they can decide whether to accept contracts and there is no guarantee of renewal. This stance underscores the scheme's focus on those experiencing involuntary unemployment, emphasizing the importance of providing assistance to those facing unexpected job loss. The ongoing evaluation of the Jobseeker Support Scheme reflects a commitment to continually improve its effectiveness and address the evolving needs of Singapore's workforce. The scheme aims to support those facing financial hardship while seeking new employment, however, some groups are still excluded. The Manpower Ministry will be looking to review the criteria to make sure it covers as many people as possible





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