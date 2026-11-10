Skydance Replaces Gunn and Safran with Marvel Veteran Jeremy Latcham at DC Studios

Skydance has replaced James Gunn and Peter Safran as heads of DC Studios, appointing former Marvel producer Jeremy Latcham to oversee film, television, and animation starting December 1.

Skydance Motion Picture Group announced Monday that James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-chief executives of DC Studios after four years. Former Marvel Studios producer Jeremy Latcham will take over as president and chief creative officer on December 1, overseeing DC's film, television, and animation slate.

The change follows Skydance's US$110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, which was completed as DC's Clayface was released. The merger with Paramount Pictures was also finalized. Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison is turning to Latcham to steer DC after Gunn and Safran initially survived the acquisition but ultimately did not.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down as DC Studios Co-CEOs Following Skydance-Paramount Merger

Ellison praised the outgoing leaders: James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we're incredibly proud of. We're grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand. Latcham will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

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James Gunn and Peter Safran DC Tenure

Gunn and Safran were installed as co-chairmen of DC Studios in 2022, as Warner Bros sought to emulate the success of Walt Disney's Marvel Studios. Safran once told Businessweek: When we took the job, obviously the goal was to turn DC into the crown jewel that we knew it deserved to be. We only literally started scratching the surface. Their reign saw mixed results.

Superman earned more than US$618 million in global box office proceeds, though it did not reach the heights of the biggest superhero hits. The follow-up, Supergirl, underperformed and flopped earlier this year. In television, they produced the acclaimed HBO series Lanterns, based on a DC Comics character first introduced in 1940. Most recently, they delivered Clayface, which received generally positive reviews and has grossed more than US$109 million worldwide.

Gunn wrote in an Instagram post that he disliked the at-times corporate nature of the job. I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-creator of these great characters, but I'm also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking, Gunn wrote, adding that he and Safran have just been engaged with another DC project. We'll see where it goes after that.

In a joint statement, Gunn and Safran said: We're excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex's journey in Man of Tomorrow. They are currently in postproduction on the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which reaches theaters on July 9, 2027.

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Jeremy Latcham Marvel Studios Background

Latcham was a leading executive for Marvel, rising from an associate producer on Iron Man to executive producer on The Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Gunn's first Guardians of the Galaxy film. He left Marvel in 2017 and became an independent producer, with credits including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Latcham said: I've had the privilege to help bring some of the most celebrated superhero stories to life on the big screen, and I'm excited and honoured for the opportunity to now lead DC Studios into its next era. Goldberg and Greenstein added: Jeremy brings a deep reverence for DC and its passionate fanbase, recognising that they are the very foundation of this storied, multigenerational brand. Other upcoming DC Studios projects include the series The People v.

Gorilla Grodd and The Batman Part II, starring Robert Pattinson, which is currently in production. Steven Soderbergh is helping finish principal photography on the film while director Matt Reeves attends to a family matter, with Gunn and Safran producing. The decade's worth of planning that Gunn and Safran instituted will no longer come to fruition.

Skydance Leadership Changes at Warner Bros

Additionally, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group's co-chairs, Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca, were ousted after the deal closed. The leadership shake-up marks another major change at DC Studios as it moves forward under Skydance's ownership.