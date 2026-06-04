Skypark Sentosa launches Southeast Asia's tallest dry slides for June reopening

Skypark Sentosa reopens on June 7 with two new 44‑metre dry slides, Skydrop and Big Klook Slide, the tallest in Southeast Asia and the world's highest land‑based drop slide, featuring customizable music, UV lighting and transparent panels for island views.

Skypark Sentina is set to unveil a daring new attraction that will redefine beachside thrill rides in Southeast Asia. After closing its doors in January for an extensive refurbishment, the park will reopen on June 7 with two soaring dry slides that claim the title of the region's tallest.

The installations, named Skydrop and Big Klook Slide, each reach an impressive height of forty‑four metres and are part of the Skyslides by Klook collection, a partnership between the adventure venue and the global travel platform. This marks Klook's inaugural foray into branded attractions, and the Skydrop also holds the distinction of being the world's tallest land‑based drop slide.

The Skydrop delivers a high‑octane experience that begins with a rapid vertical plunge followed by a sweeping curved descent, creating a sensation of weightlessness that riders describe as both exhilarating and accessible. In contrast, the Big Klook Slide offers a more relaxed journey suited to families and younger guests.

Clothed in a bright orange hue that reflects Klook's brand identity, the slide incorporates transparent panels at strategic points, allowing visitors to enjoy panoramic views of Sentosa Island as they glide down. The ride is enhanced by immersive ultraviolet lighting, a built‑in conveyor that eases boarding, and optional audio tracks that can be tailored to themes such as disco, jungle or space, providing a personalized soundtrack for each descent.

Operated by ZJ Adventures, the new slides have been seamlessly integrated into the existing park infrastructure, preserving the venue's natural beachfront charm while adding a modern, high‑tech edge. Zishan Amir, chief executive of ZJ Adventures, explained that the goal was to craft an attraction that balances excitement with approachability, giving guests the freedom to choose how they want to experience the thrill.

He highlighted a shift in visitor expectations, noting that modern audiences value the ability to customize their adventure, whether that means pushing the limits on a drop slide or enjoying a scenic glide with family. Safety, he affirmed, remains the top priority, followed closely by comfort and overall guest satisfaction. These principles guide every aspect of design and operation, ensuring that the slides can become a repeat‑visit favourite for locals and tourists alike.

Tickets for the Skyslides by Klook are available through both the Klook platform and Skypark Sentosa's own website. Visitors can purchase two‑ride passes for twenty‑eight dollars or three‑ride passes for thirty‑three dollars, with the flexibility to mix and match between the two slides. The new attraction promises to boost the island's tourism appeal, offering a unique blend of adrenaline, scenery and interactive technology that sets a new benchmark for recreational facilities in the region





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