Skyslides by Klook: Singapore's Tallest Dry Slide Attraction

Skypark Sentosa has launched Skyslides by Klook, a new attraction featuring two new slides standing 44m tall. The attraction features a pair of enclosed spiral slides named Skydrop and The Big Klook Slide, with riders able to personalise their experience with six themed options of music and audiovisual elements.

Skyslides by Klook, a new attraction featuring two new slides standing 44m tall, has been launched at beachfront adventure park Skypark Sentosa in Singapore . Developed through a partnership between travel booking platform Klook and Skypark Sentosa , the new attraction features a pair of enclosed spiral slides named Skydrop and The Big Klook Slide.

Skydrop is the world's tallest land-based drop slide, with a near-vertical, free-fall drop at the start, while The Big Klook Slide is a more relaxed, family-friendly ride. Riders can personalise both slide rides with six themed options of music and audiovisual elements. The dry slides have been built around the park's existing infrastructure, with both slides intertwining around its bungee tower.

The attraction is the latest addition to the park, known for its adrenaline-fuelled activities such as bungee jumping and a giant swing that sends riders whizzing through the air at speeds of up to 120kmh. It is also Klook's first branded attraction. The launch comes as Skypark Sentosa reopens after a major refurbishment. The attraction was designed to appeal to a broad mix of visitors including families, younger travellers, groups of friends, and international tourists.

Guests can choose between two- and three-ride packages, and can mix and match rides on Skydrop and The Big Klook Slide. A two-ride package costs $28 and a three-ride package costs $33. To mark the launch, the first 1,000 ticket packages sold will include a complimentary ride video worth $20. Both Skydrop and The Big Klook Slide have minimum height requirements of 140cm and 120cm respectively, and Skydrop has a maximum weight restriction of 130kg. There is no age restriction





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Skyslides By Klook Skypark Sentosa Singapore Travel And Tourism Adventure Park

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