The Singapore Land Authority has ordered the removal of a unique multi-faith shrine at 61 Duxton Road by November 26 due to encroachment on state land.

The Singapore Land Authority has issued a strict deadline for the removal of a distinctive multi-faith roadside shrine located at 61 Duxton Road, demanding that all structures and associated items be cleared from the site by November 26. The regulatory body identified the site as an unauthorized encroachment on state land, triggering an enforcement action that threatens the existence of a unique cultural landmark in the heart of Singapore.

Regulatory Action and Encroachment Details

The Singapore Land Authority determined that the shrine sits directly on government-owned land, leading to the issuance of a formal notice requiring its immediate clearance. A document containing these details was shared on Facebook by Say Tian Hng Buddha Shop on Monday, November 23, bringing the regulatory dispute into public view. The authority specifically cited the presence of unauthorized altars, tables, and other religious items on the state land adjacent to Duxton Road as the primary grounds for the eviction order.

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The notice provided a strict two-week window for compliance, explicitly stating that the owners must remove the shrine and all related materials by Thursday, November 26. This deadline was set to allow sufficient time for the relocation of the delicate religious artifacts before the authority proceeds with its own intervention measures.

Cultural Composition of the Duxton Road Site

The shrine in question is a rare physical manifestation of Singapore's multicultural identity, featuring two distinct altars placed on a small grass patch next to a motorcycle parking lot. One altar is painted yellow and is dedicated to Datuk Gong, a guardian deity that uniquely blends Chinese folk religion with Malay cultural influences prevalent in Southeast Asia. This specific religious figure represents a significant fusion of traditions that is often found in Malaysian and Singaporean spiritual practices.

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Adjacent to the Datuk Gong altar stands a statue of the baby Jesus, which the shrine's caretakers believe is modeled after the Santo Nino de Cebu from the Philippines. The original image of this revered icon was presented by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan to the ruler of Cebu in 1521 following his conversion to Christianity. The presence of this statue highlights the deep historical ties between Christian faiths and local Asian communities.

Despite the regulatory pressure, the site remained active during a visit on November 27, with fresh fruit offerings and lit incense still present, indicating that devotees continue to tend to the shrine regularly. The caretakers described the unusual combination of Taoist and Christian imagery as a beautiful reflection of the society, noting that such syncretic sites are rare and cherished.

Public Reaction and Future Consequences

The identity of the shrine's owners remains unknown, leaving the community to speculate on the origins of the infant Jesus statue and the history of the site. Netizens have expressed support for the shrine, suggesting that the altars could be moved to a nearby temple to preserve the unique sight rather than having them destroyed or discarded as waste.

If the items are not cleared by the stipulated date, the Singapore Land Authority has warned that it will take further action to remove the objects itself. The outcome of this enforcement action will serve as a precedent for how the government handles unauthorized religious structures on public land in highly urbanized areas.