Slovakia's parliament approved a bill to scrap mail-in voting for citizens abroad, a move the opposition calls politically motivated ahead of next year's election.

Slovakia's parliament voted on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to abolish mail-in voting for citizens living or traveling abroad. The ruling coalition defended the legislative change as a necessary measure to protect ballot secrecy, while opposition leaders characterized the decision as a political maneuver designed to suppress their vote share before the general election scheduled for September of next year.

Legislative Vote Details and Mechanisms

The proposal to eliminate postal ballots received the support of 79 out of 150 lawmakers in the Central European nation. Under the newly approved legislation, Slovak voters residing overseas will no longer be permitted to cast their ballots through the mail. Instead, the only remaining option for expatriate citizens is to vote in person at Slovak embassies and consulates. A report accompanying the bill stated that the primary objective of this change is to ensure a transparent voting process and maintain the integrity of the ballot. This decision marks a significant shift in the electoral mechanics for Slovaks living outside the country's borders.

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Opposition Condemns Change as Undemocratic

Michal Simecka, the leader of Progressive Slovakia, the largest opposition party, strongly condemned the parliamentary vote. Simecka declared that the ruling coalition was committing a "rape of democracy" by removing a voting method that has historically benefited his party. He argued that the government is afraid that voters abroad will deliver a harsh verdict in the upcoming September election. Simecka further announced that the opposition intends to challenge the constitutionality of the law at the Constitutional Court, signaling a potential legal battle over the new electoral rules.

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Historical Electoral Data and Political Context

The political motivation behind the bill is evident in the stark differences in expatriate voting patterns from the 2023 general election. In that race, the pro-European and liberal Progressive Slovakia party won 61.7% of the votes cast by Slovaks living or traveling abroad. In contrast, the main government party, Smer-SSD, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, secured only 6.1% of the expatriate vote. Overall, Smer-SSD won 22.9% of the national total, while Progressive Slovakia received 18%. Votes from abroad accounted for 2% of all votes cast in the 2023 election.

Future Election Outlook and Constitutional Challenges

Recent opinion polls indicate that the current ruling coalition faces a difficult path in the next election. Various liberal and conservative opposition parties collectively poll higher than the government coalition, which has drawn criticism for halting military aid to Ukraine and opposing sanctions on Russia. The Slovak political landscape remains fragmented, with strained relations among opposition parties creating uncertainty. Despite these challenges, the removal of mail-in voting is expected to disproportionately affect the opposition. The outcome will likely be determined by how effectively the parties can navigate the new in-person voting requirements at diplomatic missions.