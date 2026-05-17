Slow‑Travel Journey Through Northern Morocco: Tangier, Tetouan, Tamuda Bay and Chefchaouen

A guide to unhurried exploration of northern Morocco, highlighting culinary experiences in Tangier, the UNESCO‑listed medina of Tetouan, the luxury yet authentic Tamuda Bay, and the blue‑washed mountain town of Chefchaouen.

Northern Morocco beckons travelers to slow down and discover a region where ancient medinas, Rif mountain trails, golden coastlines and artistic small towns coexist far from the crowds.

The experience begins in Tangier, the city perched at the tip of Africa where the Mediterranean and Atlantic meet. Here visitors can step into a classic art deco apartment between the port and the Grand Socco and join hands‑on cooking classes that teach the preparation of traditional tagine, hand‑rolled couscous and the ritual Moroccan tea ceremony. The sessions explore fragrant spices and showcase dishes ranging from chicken tagine with preserved lemon to fresh Mediterranean seafood.

After a flavorful morning, a leisurely café stay on a terrace overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar offers an invitation to watch ferries glide between two continents while sipping mint tea. A stroll through the Grand Socco and Petit Socco markets reveals vibrant stalls of lemons, olives, figs and other local produce, while the city’s main beach stretches of fine white sand adjacent to elegant hotels perfect for a lazy afternoon.

For those seeking a touch of natural drama, a short drive along the Atlantic coast leads to the Hercules Caves at Cape Spartel, where limestone arches frame the ocean and the African shoreline beyond





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Northern Morocco Tangier Tetouan Tamuda Bay Chefchaouen

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