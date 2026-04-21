SM Lee Hsien Loong Calls for Resilient Governance Amidst a Transforming Global Landscape

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong outlines the critical partnership between political leadership and the civil service, while warning that Singapore must prepare for a more volatile and uncertain international environment in the coming decades.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently delivered a keynote address at the Administrative Service Dinner 2026, held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. During his speech to an audience of approximately 300 public service officials, SM Lee underscored the foundational reality that effective governance is never an accidental occurrence. Instead, it is the deliberate result of a robust public service operating in tandem with astute political leadership.

According to SM Lee, the synergy between a high-caliber civil service and ministers who possess deep policy expertise is the bedrock of Singapore's developmental success. He emphasized that while civil servants are required to maintain a strictly apolitical stance, this professional neutrality should not be mistaken for indifference. On the contrary, he argued that public officers must hold genuine conviction in the policies they craft and implement, as they are the architects of the nation's future trajectory. Reflecting on the unique Singaporean model, SM Lee noted that the country's long-term stability and policy consistency have fostered a relationship of mutual trust between the bureaucracy and the political leadership. This partnership is built on an ethos of excellence and shared purpose. He pointed to successful policy frameworks in areas such as public housing, water resource management, and the progressive application of the Goods and Services Tax as prime examples of where sound economic principles have met effective political execution. By cultivating a virtuous cycle where good politics supports good governance, Singapore has managed to translate complex challenges into tangible progress for its citizens. However, SM Lee cautioned that this cycle is not self-sustaining; it requires constant vigilance, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to the values that have allowed the nation to thrive since its independence. Looking toward the horizon, SM Lee offered a sobering assessment of the shifting global landscape. He warned that the favorable international environment that characterized the last 60 years—defined by stability, peace, and a predictable rules-based order—is rapidly eroding. As major power rivalries intensify and global cooperation wanes, the world has become increasingly chaotic and dangerous for a small state like Singapore. He predicted that the next six decades would be fundamentally different from the previous era, presenting much harsher challenges for the government to secure prosperity and social welfare. Consequently, SM Lee called for a renewed emphasis on social cohesion and collective resilience. He urged leaders and citizens alike to draw on their shared ingenuity and energy to navigate these turbulent times. By reinforcing unity and maintaining a steadfast commitment to the public good, Singapore can continue to navigate global volatility and remain an exceptional, safe, and prosperous nation for generations to come





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