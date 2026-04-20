Smithsonian National Zoo Welcomes Rare Asian Elephant Calf After Dramatic Start

The National Zoo celebrates the birth of Linh Mai, the first Asian elephant calf born there in 25 years, as she overcomes early maternal rejection to form new bonds with her herd.

The Smithsonian National Zoo logical Park is currently celebrating a monumental milestone with the successful rearing of its newest and most adorable resident, Linh Mai . This two-month-old Asian elephant calf, whose name translates to spirit blossom in Vietnamese, has captured the hearts of keepers and the public alike.

Born on February 2, 2026, to her mother, Nhi Linh, and her father, Spike, the calf represents a historic moment for the institution, being the first Asian elephant born at the zoo in nearly a quarter of a century. However, the journey to her public debut on April 22 has been anything but conventional due to significant early challenges regarding maternal bonding. According to Tony Barthel, the director of animal care at the National Zoo, the initial days following the birth were fraught with tension. It became evident shortly after the delivery that Nhi Linh, a first-time mother, was struggling with the instincts necessary to nurture her offspring. Observers noted that the mother exhibited signs of aggression, including swinging her trunk, kicking, and throwing hay in the vicinity of the calf. Barthel explained that because Nhi Linh had no prior experience with birth or calf interaction, she displayed deep-seated conflict, vocalizing interest in the calf while simultaneously demonstrating discomfort and physical hostility toward her daughter. This necessitated an immediate intervention by the zoo staff to ensure the safety of the newborn, leading to the decision to separate the pair during sensitive periods. In the absence of a natural maternal connection, the herd dynamic shifted in a remarkable display of animal social intelligence. The zoo staff observed that other female elephants, specifically Bozie and Swarna, stepped in to provide the care and protection that the calf required. Bozie, a dominant figure in the herd, acted as a vigilant guardian, using subtle physical cues to de-escalate any aggressive behaviors exhibited by the biological mother. Eventually, a profound and nurturing bond blossomed between the calf and Swarna. This surrogate mother has since taken on the primary role of caretaker, allowing Linh Mai to explore her environment, play in the sand, and thrive under close supervision. This heartening transition highlights the sophisticated social structures of elephants and the dedication of the veterinary and zookeeping teams who have worked tirelessly to ensure this young calf flourishes in her new home. As she prepares for her official public introduction, Linh Mai stands as a symbol of hope and a testament to the resilience of her species





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