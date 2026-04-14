Smoke Incident Causes Evacuation at Sembawang MRT Station

Commuters were evacuated from a train at Sembawang MRT station on April 13th after smoke was seen coming from its undercarriage. The incident, which SMRT attributed to a potential brake malfunction, led to passengers disembarking and the temporary withdrawal of the affected train for inspection. This event mirrors a similar incident that occurred at Admiralty MRT station in March, highlighting the continued focus on safety and operational readiness within the train network. SMRT clarified that train services continued with normal functionality and thankfully, no passengers required medical assistance.

On Monday evening, April 13th, commuters experienced a disruption in service at Sembawang MRT station when smoke emanated from a train's undercarriage. The incident prompted an immediate evacuation of passengers, as reported by rail operator SMRT . Videos circulating on social media depicted the scene, showing commuters on the platform with the train doors open and smoke visibly billowing from beneath the carriages.

Cathrine, a passenger claiming to have been aboard the affected train, recounted the evacuation process to Stomp, noting the presence of smoke emanating from under one of the train carriages. The situation apparently caused a delay in the movement of trains, with the affected train proceeding slowly to allow for the passage of an oncoming train. This in turn, affected the pace of the trailing train, slowing down the overall service.

SMRT Trains president, Lam Sheau Kai, addressed inquiries from AsiaOne, stating that preliminary investigations suggested the smoke's origin was a brake malfunction, specifically a brake that had remained engaged and could not be disengaged.

As a safety precaution, SMRT staff promptly assisted all passengers in disembarking the train in a safe manner. Following the evacuation, the affected train was removed from service for comprehensive inspections and maintenance. SMRT also confirmed that train operations resumed with minimal disruption, and no commuters reported needing medical attention.

The incident at Sembawang MRT station serves as a reminder of the importance of prompt response and preventative measures in ensuring passenger safety and operational continuity within the public transportation network.





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SMRT MRT Train Smoke Evacuation Sembawang Incident Brake

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