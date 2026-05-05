SMRT Bus Catches Fire Near Woodgrove Primary School, No Injuries Reported

An SMRT bus caught fire along Woodlands Avenue 1 near Woodgrove Primary School on May 5, 2026. Passengers were safely evacuated, and the SCDF extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

An SMRT bus experienced a fire incident near Woodgrove Primary School in Woodlands on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The incident occurred at approximately 1.30pm while the bus was at a bus stop along Woodlands Avenue 1, allowing passengers to disembark.

The bus captain, noticing smoke emanating from the driver's compartment, immediately prioritized passenger safety by guiding everyone to a safe distance. He then contacted the Bus Operations Control Centre, which swiftly alerted the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). Shortly after, a fire erupted at the front of the bus. The bus captain also attempted to extinguish the fire using available means from a safe distance before the arrival of emergency services.

The SCDF responded to the alert received around 1.40pm and successfully extinguished the blaze using a water jet and a hosereel. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. SMRT deputy managing director Vincent Gay confirmed the sequence of events, emphasizing the captain's quick thinking and adherence to safety protocols. The incident caused some disruption in the area, with police vehicles deployed to manage the situation near Woodgrove Primary School.

The response to the incident was coordinated and efficient, involving multiple parties. The SCDF's prompt arrival and effective firefighting efforts prevented the situation from escalating. Woodgrove Primary School staff also played a role in ensuring the safety of students and the surrounding community. Local residents offered assistance, demonstrating a strong sense of community spirit.

Member of Parliament for the Woodgrove division, Hany Soh, expressed her gratitude to the SCDF, Singapore Police Force (SPF), school staff, and residents for their swift and helpful response. She has been actively liaising with relevant agencies to gather information and ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. Ms. Soh also advised residents to avoid the affected area and to comply with the instructions of officers on the ground while operations were ongoing.

The incident highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and the preparedness of public transport operators to handle emergency situations. SMRT has stated they will be conducting a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The focus now shifts to understanding the root cause of the fire.

A comprehensive investigation will be undertaken by SMRT, potentially in collaboration with relevant authorities, to examine all possible factors that may have contributed to the incident. This will include a thorough inspection of the bus's mechanical and electrical systems, as well as a review of maintenance records. The investigation will also consider any potential external factors that may have played a role.

The safety of passengers and the public remains the top priority for SMRT, and the findings of the investigation will be used to enhance safety measures and improve operational procedures. The company is committed to transparency and will share updates with the public as the investigation progresses. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with public transport and the importance of continuous improvement in safety standards.

The quick actions of the bus captain and the effective response of the emergency services undoubtedly prevented a potentially more serious outcome. The community's support and cooperation were also instrumental in managing the situation effectively





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SMRT Bus Fire Woodlands Woodgrove Primary School SCDF Singapore Public Transport Fire Incident Safety Emergency Response

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