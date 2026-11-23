Fifty SMRT buses on services 979 and 991 now carry automated external defibrillators under the ninth AED-on-Wheels partnership, launched by Senior Minister of State Goh Pei Ming at SMRT Gali Batu Bus Terminal on Nov 23. More than 540 vehicles now carry AEDs, and the Save-A-Life initiative has helped save 198 lives as at August 2026.

Fifty SMRT buses operating on services 979 and 991 will be equipped with automated external defibrillators ( AED s) under a new programme to improve access to the life-saving devices in the community.

The AED-on-Buses Programme was launched on Monday (Nov 23) by Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming at the SMRT Gali Batu Bus Terminal. The buses serve areas where AEDs may not be readily available, including remote locations, areas near community medical institutions and neighbourhoods with a higher concentration of senior residents.

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According to a joint statement by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), SMRT and the Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF), the AEDs can be used by bus captains, commuters or Community First Responders (CFRs) activated through the SCDF myResponder app. They can assist people suffering cardiac arrest before emergency medical services arrive. Bus captains on the services have also completed the SCDF Responders Plus Programme, which covers basic first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), AED use and basic firefighting skills.

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AED saves lives by reducing survival rate drop

Speaking at the launch, Goh said more than 3,000 people in Singapore suffer from sudden cardiac arrest each year. A person's chance of survival drops by about 7 to 10 per cent for every minute that defibrillation is delayed, he added. With an AED onboard, bus captains and commuters can use the equipment to assist a cardiac arrest victim before SCDF paramedics arrive, Goh said.

The AED can also be retrieved by CFRs who flag down an equipped bus to assist with a nearby cardiac arrest emergency. Goh noted that more than 5,600 AEDs have been installed at HDB blocks and condominiums across Singapore. This enables a swift community response during cardiac arrest emergencies, he said, but cardiac arrests can happen anywhere, not just at home or near a residential block.

AED on Wheels initiative reaches more vehicles

With the latest launch, more than 540 vehicles are now equipped with AEDs under the AED-on-Wheels initiative, Goh said. He also revealed that the Save-A-Life initiative has helped save 198 lives as at August 2026. The SCDF-SMRT initiative is the ninth partnership under the AED-on-Wheels programme, which was launched in 2015 as part of the Save-A-Life Initiative.

It brings together partners from the public transport, private-hire, logistics and courier industries to equip vehicles with AEDs and train drivers in CPR and AED use. The initiative has since expanded to include partnerships with other transport and logistics operators, including Grab, ComfortDelGro, Ninja Van, Singapore Post, SBS Transit and Tower Transit. SMRT was SCDF's first partner when the programme was launched in November 2015 with 100 AED-equipped SMRT taxis.

Heart Foundation sponsors AEDs for buses

As at November 2026, SHF has sponsored a total of 218 AEDs, including repurposed devices, and contributed close to $1 million to the AED-on-Wheels programme. It sponsored the 50 AEDs for services 979 and 991. Professor Tan Huay Cheem, chairman of the SHF, said raising cardiovascular awareness among Singaporeans and training them how to use AEDs and perform CPR has always been an aim.

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Because buses and taxis are always on the road, he said, they are like a mobile AED, making it easier for someone to help a victim nearby before the myResponder app alert or SCDF arrives. He added that private areas are an area of concern, as they lack AEDs in comparison to Housing Board flats, but said there are plans for installations soon.

Bus captains assist emergency victims on road

SCDF Director of Volunteer and Community Partnership Department AC Bob Tan said every second counts during a cardiac arrest. By equipping buses serving these areas with AEDs, he said, the programme is bringing lifesaving equipment closer to the community. Goh also lauded two bus captains who helped others while on the road. On June 13, 2025, former bus captain Zulkarnaen Mohamed was driving service 913 along Woodlands Street 13 when he spotted an elderly passenger faint and hit his head.

Staying calm, he brought the bus to a safe stop and went immediately to the passenger's aid. He asked a member of the public to call 995 and made sure the passenger received the care needed, said Goh. In another incident on Aug 17, 2025, bus captain Yau Minddin Muhamad was driving an off-service bus near KK Women's and Children's Hospital when he spotted a burning car. He used a fire extinguisher from the bus to put out the fire.

Goh noted that Yau had also helped put out a car fire along the Pan-Island Expressway in 2024. He said bus captains play an important role beyond transporting commuters, as they can also serve as CFRs during emergencies.