SMRT Staff Assist Injured Cyclist at Labrador Park Station

SMRT station staff in Singapore provided first aid and paid for a private-hire ride for an injured cyclist, showcasing exceptional community service.

Two dedicated staff members from SMRT went above and beyond their standard duties to assist a 53-year-old cyclist who suffered a head injury near Labrador Park station. The incident occurred when the cyclist fell, resulting in a 5cm gash on his forehead that required immediate attention from passersby and station personnel alike.

Critical First Aid Response

Taufik, the station's assistant manager, was informed by a third party that a man near the MRT escalator was bleeding significantly from his forehead. Luqmannulhakim, who is 37 years old, immediately retrieved a first-aid kit from the station. He assisted the injured man by bandaging the wound to stop the bleeding and ensure his safety.

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The cyclist is a regular commuter who reportedly cycles approximately 30km daily between Yishun and Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre. When the two staff members offered to call an ambulance for medical treatment, the man repeatedly declined. He stated that he preferred to return home first to put away his bicycle before seeking any further medical attention.

Ensuring Safe Transport Home

Determined to ensure the man reached his destination safely, Luqmannulhakim and Taufik arranged for a private-hire vehicle to take him home. While waiting for the vehicle to arrive, the two staff members stayed with the cyclist to keep him alert and calm. They escorted him to the designated pick-up point to ensure he boarded the correct ride.

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Luqmannulhakim paid the $27 fare for the private-hire ride out of his own pocket. He later explained that their primary concern was the safety of the individual. He stated that money can be earned again, but a person's life is far more important, emphasizing that they would help anyone in need regardless of personal cost.

Gratitude and Community Impact

The following day, the cyclist's 55-year-old older brother, who wished to be known only as Hu, visited the station to express his gratitude. Hu brought snacks for the staff and took a photograph with Luqmannulhakim and Taufik to commemorate the event. He offered to reimburse the $27 fare for the ride, but Luqmannulhakim politely declined the payment.

This incident highlights the commitment of SMRT staff in Singapore to community welfare beyond their operational roles. The actions of Luqmannulhakim and Taufik have been recognized as a prime example of kindness and responsibility within the public transport sector. Their swift response and personal investment in the well-being of a stranger have left a lasting impression on the community.