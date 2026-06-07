SMRT staff remove pavement art, sparking debate on public art and regulations

Mountbatten MP Gho Sze Kee weighs in on the removal of a power-wash artwork outside Mountbatten MRT, highlighting tensions between artistic expression and rules governing shared spaces.

The recent removal of pavement art outside Mountbatten MRT station by SMRT staff has sparked a debate about public spaces and artistic expression, with Mountbatten MP Gho Sze Kee weighing in on the matter.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Ms Gho acknowledged the tension between artistic creativity, free expression, and the rules governing shared spaces. She noted that the area where the art was created falls under SMRT jurisdiction, not the town council, and clarified that it was SMRT staff who cleaned off the artwork, not the town council. This incident, she said, raises larger questions for society, particularly about how to balance the delight of some with the concerns of others.

The artwork, created by artist Marcus Pang using a power jet to wash the pavement, had drawn public attention after a complaint from a member of the public about chemicals being used. Ms Gho stated that she would leave it to SMRT and the police to clarify the facts of the engagement, as it is their prerogative to respond to the public.

Mr Pang detailed his experience in an Instagram post on Friday, explaining that he had been jetting his artwork, called the Heart of Mountbatten, onto the pavement outside the MRT station. Five hours into his work, he was stopped by SMRT staff following a complaint that he was spraying chemicals onto the grass. Mr Pang clarified that he was using rainwater to power wash the dirty concrete, and the substance in question was likely gasoline from his machine.

Despite his explanation, the staff detained him for not having a permit for such artwork, to which he replied that he did not require one. Police were called, took his statement, and informed him that no wrong was done and he could continue, though they encouraged him to get a letter of endorsement from the area's MP.

However, when he returned the next day, he found that the pavement section had been whitewashed, effectively erasing his artwork. SMRT responded humorously, saying they were flattered he chose their station as his canvas and invited him to collaborate on something with a longer run, championing non-disappearing art. Ms Gho reflected on the broader implications, noting that she has seen Mr Pang's work around and personally considered it a nice touch to the neighbourhood.

She posed difficult questions: How much room should we make for spontaneous beauty? How do we weigh the opinions of those delighted against those who are not? In this case, the original feedback was about the chemicals used, but it raises the perennial tension between those who see art and those who see graffiti. Public spaces belong to everyone, and that cuts both ways, she wrote.

These are not easy questions, and the answer is not simply to count hands. Instead, she advocated for collaboration, inviting budding artists with ideas for the neighbourhood to work with her grassroots leaders. She has already asked a grassroots leader in charge of the area's arts interest group to reach out to Mr Pang.

The incident underscores the need for clearer guidelines and dialogue between authorities, artists, and the public to navigate the intersection of creativity and regulation in shared urban spaces





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