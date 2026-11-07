SMRT Trial Challenges Left-Keep Escalator Etiquette in Singapore

SMRT tests standing on both sides of escalators at City Hall and Raffles Place to boost safety. Commuters prefer walking on the right, citing speed, despite potential capacity gains.

Transport operator SMRT Trains initiated a month-long trial on October 29 at City Hall and Raffles Place MRT stations to fundamentally alter established commuter behavior. The project encourages passengers to stand on both sides of the escalator rather than adhering to the traditional left-keep custom. This strategic shift aims to enhance passenger safety by reducing slips and falls while evaluating if uniform standing improves overall station capacity.

Smrt Safety Trial Mechanics and Goals

Lam Sheau Kai, president of SMRT Trains, stated that the operator hopes to decrease incidents of injury by eliminating the hazards associated with walking on moving stairs. The trial challenges the long-standing social contract in Singapore that prioritizes speed for individuals over uniform standing for collective efficiency. Announcements at the stations explicitly urge commuters to distribute themselves evenly across the entire width of the escalator.

Also read SMRT Staff Assist Injured Cyclist at Labrador Park Station

Commuters Reject New Standing Protocol

Observations on Saturday, November 7, 2026, revealed that ten out of ten interviewed commuters preferred keeping to the left to leave the right side clear. Madam Doris Lai, a 70-year-old retiree, expressed frustration when people stood on the right, noting she fears confrontation but values the right to walk. She recalled visiting Australia recently where standing on both sides felt inefficient for navigating busy spaces quickly.

Civil servant Ain Zain, 45, emphasized the critical nature of the right side for her morning routine starting at 8am. She argued that keeping the right lane open allows rushing employees to avoid being late for work. Many commuters felt that the convenience of walking outweighed the abstract benefits of standing still, despite occasional delays when queues formed.

Advertisement

Time Trade-offs and Capacity Efficiency

CNA measured that walking commuters completed the ride in approximately 20 seconds, while stationary passengers took about 30 seconds. However, during peak hours between 12:20pm and 1pm, those standing on the left waited more than 10 seconds to board. This delay occurred because the right side remained relatively empty, creating an imbalance that frustrated commuters trying to move into the left queue.

Integrating into the left-hand queue often required walking commuters to temporarily block the right side, causing collisions and slowing down those who wished to move fast. SMRT is assessing whether encouraging everyone to stand still could allow more passengers to utilize the escalators efficiently compared to the current bottleneck effect caused by mixed usage patterns.

Global Precedents and Safety Regulations

Other international transit authorities have successfully implemented similar policies to manage congestion and improve safety standards. Transport authorities in London trialled standing on both sides at Holborn Underground station in 2016. Research presented at the Symposium on Lift and Escalator Technologies that year indicated the change increased escalator capacity by approximately 30 percent.

Japan has enforced stricter regulations to mitigate fall risks, with Saitama prefecture introducing rules in October 2021 and Nagoya following in October 2023. These local mandates require commuters to remain stationary regardless of which side they occupy. Metro authorities in Taiwan also shifted from leaving the left side clear to encouraging standing on both sides to improve passenger flow and safety protocols.